LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bollywood Actresses Who Look HOTTER After Marriage – #3 Will Shock You!

Bollywood Actresses Who Look HOTTER After Marriage – #3 Will Shock You!

Marriage didn’t slow them down- it turned them into full on glam goddesses! You won’t believe how drastically these Bollywood beauties transformed and left their fans speechless. Some of them look so different now that you’ll need a double-take to recognize them. 

By: Last Updated: December 8, 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hot Bollywood Actresses 2025
1/8

Hot Bollywood Actresses 2025

Here are the top 6 Bollywood actresses who turned 10x hotter after marriage!

Karisma Kapoor
2/8

Karisma Kapoor

Her early career looks were heavy 90s style. She used to have loud makeup, thin brows and flashy outfits. Post marriage, she adopted a very classy, elegant dressing sense.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
3/8

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After marriage and motherhood, she returned with a more modern, subtle fashion sense. She transformed from classic Indian beauty style to global diva.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
4/8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Her entire public image upgraded after marriage and shifting to Hollywood. Her styling became high-fashion, experimental, and futuristic.

Vidya Balan
5/8

Vidya Balan

Once criticized for styling, especially in her early films. After marriage, she embraced saris, clean styling and controlled glam. She is now celebrated for redefining traditional Indian elegance.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
6/8

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Post marriage, she adopted a sleek, modern and ultra-fit glam look. fitness changed her facial structure and fashion choices drastically.

Bipasha Basu
7/8

Bipasha Basu

Her look transformed into a more toned, bold and glamorous version. Post marriage, she focused heavily on fitness and styling.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS