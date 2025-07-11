In Pics: 10 Birds Every Wildlife Enthusiast Must Look Out For This Monsoon At Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary

As the monsoon rains sweep across Rajasthan, the Keoladeo Ghana National Park (Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary) comes alive with renewed energy and color. Between July and September, this UNESCO World Heritage Site transforms into a lush, water-filled haven for thousands of birds. The dry, cracked marshes give way to shimmering wetlands, drawing in both resident species and early migratory visitors. Monsoon is not just a season—it’s the sanctuary’s breeding peak. Trees fill with the calls of nesting storks and herons, while water bodies ripple with the movements of ducks, darters, and moorhens. The air is vibrant with birdsong, courtship dances, and the dramatic interplay of clouds and sunlight. For birdwatchers and photographers, it’s a magical time when Bharatpur reveals its wildest, most vibrant self.