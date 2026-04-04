LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium sees Shubman Gill’s GT aim to bounce back against Riyan Parag's RR. Key batters include Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in the 9th match of IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in the 9th match of IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 4, 2026 16:09:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

GT vs RR Preview: The Gujarat Titans will return home to iconic Narendra Modi Stadium after suffering a tough defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings. The Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will host the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals are coming into this game fresh off a massive win against the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings. 

After a loss, there is no place the Titans would want to be other than the Narendra Modi Stadium. Since their inception in the Indian Premier League, GT have enjoyed batting in Ahmedabad. The top-order of Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler would be licking their lips and would want to get back in form. Meanwhile, the young batting core of RR, featuring teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag, could make the best use of the batter-friendly conditions. 

GT vs RR Preview

The hosts for the night, the Gujarat Titans, started their campaign with a three-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals absolutely decimated the Chennai Super Kings with an eight-wicket win with 47 balls to spare. As these two teams meet at Narendra Modi Stadium, the two batting units would play key roles. However, the bowlers could have a massive say in restricting the opposition to a total that could be a match-winning one. 

You Might Be Interested In

Gujarat Titans (GT) Preview

It was a rare batting failure for the GT top-order as neither of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, nor Jos Buttler fired. It was a highlight for the 2022 champions in the previous season where they made it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the bowlers picked up only a solitary wicket in the first nine overs. Kagiso Rabada had another poor outing in the shortest format as the South African pacer went for 34 runs in his three overs. 

The form of Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia with the bat in hand is a huge concern for the Titans. It puts up more pressure on the top-order to possibly play a bit conservatively.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Preview

Whatever could go right for the Rajasthan Royals went right as they defeated the Chennai Super Kings in their opening clash. With the ball in hand, overseas pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger picked up a couple of wickets each. Meanwhile, their new signings, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, and Brijesh Sharma claimed a wicket each as well. The ever-reliant Sandeep Sharma took the final wicket, bowling out CSK for 127 runs. 

In the second innings, the Royals responded strongly with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring 52 runs in 17 balls. The left-handed batter struck four fours and five sixes in a fiery knock, sealing the win for his team. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag sealed the win with a 29-run stand for the third wicket. 

GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj 

Impact Player for GT: Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Impact Player for RR: Donovan Ferreira

Also Read: GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GTGT vs RRGT vs RR Predicted Playing XIGT vs RR PreviewGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royalsgujarat-titansIPL 2026jofra archerJos ButtlerNarendra Modi Stadiumrajasthan royalsRashid KhanRavindra JadejaRiyan ParagRRSai Sudharsanshubman gillVaibhav Sooryavanshiyashasvi jaiswal

RELATED News

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

LATEST NEWS

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?
GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?
GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?
GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada Be Dropped as Gujarat Titans Aim to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm in IPL 2026?

QUICK LINKS