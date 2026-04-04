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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report

While Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their form in the IPL 2026, Gujrata Titans will seek redemption. Get the latest weather reports, predicted XIs, and fantasy tips for today's 7:30 PM clash.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 4, 2026 14:26:27 IST

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GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report

Gujarat Titans will be hosting Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening. The Royals started off the IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note after winning the first battle against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. The Titans on the other side, suffered  defeat against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh. 

While RR would look to continue momentum, GT will look to get back on track in this fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Toss: The match toss between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST.

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Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (C)

Batters: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (VC), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma

Where To Watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match LIVE?

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

GT vs RR Weather Report: The weather in Ahmedabad today will be sunny during the day and mostly cloudy at night. The temperature will go up to around 33 C and drop to about 22°C  with only a small 10% chance of rain. Winds will be light, coming from the west.

By the 7:30 PM match time it will still feel warm and a bit humid, but temperatures will slowly cool down into the high 20s as the night goes on. 

There’s very little chance of rain but the humidity and slight breeze could create some dew on the field, which might make the toss important for both teams.

GT vs RR Predicted XI, IPL 2026

GT: Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Also Read: DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 8: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Weather Report

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GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report
GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report
GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report
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