DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 8: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Weather Report

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: The hosts, Delhi Capitals, will take on the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Notably, both these teams are coming off after securing a win in their previous contest. Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders with a calculated chase.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals completed a thrilling chase by 6 wickets after escaping a precarious situation. It will be interesting to see how the combination pans out for both teams.

Toss: The match toss between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: April 4, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs (vc)

All-rounder: Axar Patel (c), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL Match?

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

DC vs MI, Delhi Weather Report:

The weather near the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is expected to be cloudy with a spell of showers anticipated during the match. There is a precipitation chance of 24 per cent during the game. However, there are chances of no rain interruption during the match.

DC vs MI Predicted XI, IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Axar Patel (c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

DC vs MI Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

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