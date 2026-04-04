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Home > Entertainment News > The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist

The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist

Season 6 of The Chosen will premiere on November 15 on Prime Video with a three-episode launch, followed by weekly releases until December 6. The upcoming season will explore the events leading to the crucifixion, with creator Dallas Jenkins emphasizing a deeper emotional narrative. The season finale, along with the Season 7 premiere, is planned for a theatrical release in 2027, while the main cast, including Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, returns.

Published By: NewsX web Desk
Last updated: April 4, 2026 16:34:23 IST

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The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist

The sixth season of The Chosen is set to premiere on November 15 on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was made by the streaming platform and 5&2 Studios, along with the release of a teaser image for the upcoming season.

Season 6 will debut with three episodes on its launch day, followed by weekly releases leading up to December 6. The season finale, along with the premiere of Season 7, is planned for a theatrical release, with the Season 6 finale expected to arrive in cinemas in spring 2027.

The new season will be available not only in the United States but also across multiple regions including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.

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Creator and executive producer Dallas Jenkins shared that while many people are familiar with the events surrounding the crucifixion, the upcoming season will explore the deeper reasons and emotional intensity behind those final 24 hours. He added that the story was envisioned on a larger scale, leading the team to approach it both as a television season and a cinematic experience.

The cast will see the return of Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

( Inputs From ANI ) 

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Tags: Dallas Jenkins The Chosenhistorical drama series streamingJonathan Roumie Jesus seriesPrime Video series 2026The Chosen episode scheduleThe Chosen global releaseThe Chosen November 15 premiereThe Chosen Prime Video releaseThe Chosen Season 6 castThe Chosen Season 6 release dateThe Chosen Season 7 premiere theatresThe Chosen theatrical finale

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The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist

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The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist

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The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist
The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist
The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist
The Chosen Season 6 Release Date Is Out: Fans Won’t Believe the Big Theatrical Twist

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