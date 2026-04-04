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Home > India News > Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies

Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has assured citizens that petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies remain stable across India, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Citizens are advised to avoid panic buying and rely on official updates. Measures include increasing refinery production, extending LPG booking intervals, prioritizing domestic and essential supply, and promoting alternative fuels like PNG and induction cooktops.

Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol Diesel LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies ( Photo Credit - X )
Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol Diesel LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies ( Photo Credit - X )

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 4, 2026 16:36:05 IST

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Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies

 The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has assured that India’s supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG remains secure. Citizens are advised to avoid panic buying of fuels and unnecessary LPG bookings.

Government Takes Measures to Ensure Fuel Availability

In view of the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry emphasized that necessary steps are being taken to maintain uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG nationwide. Citizens are urged to rely only on official sources and ignore rumors or misinformation.

LPG Advisory: Digital Bookings and Alternative Fuels

The Ministry recommended using digital modes for LPG cylinder bookings and avoiding unnecessary visits to distributors. Alternative energy options such as Piped Natural Gas (PNG), induction, and electric cooktops are encouraged wherever feasible. Citizens are also urged to conserve energy in daily usage.

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Prioritization of Domestic and Essential Supply

Domestic LPG and PNG supply has been given top priority, along with essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. Measures include increasing refinery production, extending booking intervals (25 days in urban areas, up to 45 days in rural areas), and prioritizing sectors for distribution. Alternative fuels like kerosene and coal have also been allocated to reduce pressure on LPG.

State-Level Coordination and Vigilance

MoPNG Secretary chaired a review meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of all states and UTs. States were directed to prioritize LPG distribution for domestic and essential needs, prevent hoarding or diversion, and counter misinformation. Targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL LPG cylinders may be managed locally. Reports confirmed that supplies to migrant workers remain stable.

Current Supply Status and Distribution Figures

Despite geopolitical tensions, no shortages have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG bookings reached 94% nationwide on April 3, 2026. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries increased from 53% in February to 86%. On April 4, approximately 55 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered.

For kerosene, an additional allocation of 48,000 KL has been made for all states and UTs. The government has facilitated the distribution of PDS SKO for cooking and lighting purposes under a gazette notification dated March 29, 2026. Each district may have up to two designated PSU OMC stations storing 5,000 liters of PDS SKO. Seventeen states and UTs have issued SKO allocation orders, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh reported no requirement.

(Input From ANI)

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Tags: alternative fuels Indiadelivery authentication code DACfuel supply advisory 2026fuel supply assurance IndiaIndia energy securityIndia fuel supplykerosene allocation IndiaLPG cylinder bookingpetrol diesel availability IndiaPNG and induction cooking Indiarationalization measures LPGStrait of Hormuz oil crisis

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Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies

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Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies

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Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies
Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies
Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies
Don’t Panic Buy Fuel: Govt Issues Advisory On Petrol, Diesel, LPG As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supplies

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