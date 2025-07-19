In the Spotlight: 5 Stories That Made Waves In The Last 24 Hours
The last 24 hours have been remarkably active across the globe, bringing forth a multitude of major events and developments that are currently dominating headlines. From crucial national updates shaping the domestic landscape to impactful international stories influencing global dynamics, the news cycle has been bustling. Beyond the serious, there’s also been plenty of fresh excitement from the vibrant world of entertainment, compelling narratives from the arena of sports, and pivotal shifts within the business sector. This diverse array of breaking news truly reflects the fast-paced and interconnected nature of our current world.
National News-Pilots' Body Serves Notice to WSJ Over Air India Crash Report
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has issued a legal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, demanding apologies and retractions. This follows their "baseless" and "defamatory" coverage of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash, which implied pilot fault despite the official report not assigning blame.
World news-Israel and Syria Agree to Ceasefire in Sweida
Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire following intense clashes in the predominantly Druze Sweida area, which claimed over 300 lives. Israel, after launching airstrikes, has allowed limited, 48-hour access for Syrian internal security forces into Sweida to de-escalate the situation.
Entertainment News-Salman Khan Faces "Battle of Galwan" Action Challenges at 59
At 59, Salman Khan admits filming intense action sequences for "Battle of Galwan" is increasingly difficult. He finds hand-to-hand combat, especially in the challenging, high-altitude, cold conditions of Ladakh, particularly taxing, requiring significantly more training and physical endurance.
Sports News-Spain Advances to Euro 2025 Semi-Finals
Spain defeated Switzerland 2-0 in the Euro 2025 semi-finals. Despite two missed penalties, goals from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina secured their victory. Spain dominated the match, making their first Women's Euros semi-final appearance since 1997.
Business News India-US Trade Talks Conclude Fifth Round
India and the U.S. completed their fifth round of trade talks in Washington, aiming for an interim bilateral trade agreement by August 1. Discussions focused on tariffs in agriculture, automobiles, and key industrial sectors, with India seeking concessions on labor-intensive goods and the U.S. on industrial and agricultural products.