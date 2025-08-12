Independence Day 2025: What’s Planned in Delhi, Here’s the Full Event Line-Up and Timings at the Red Fort
India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort feature flag hoisting, a 21-gun salute, PM Modi’s speech, and nationwide patriotic events.
India is preparing itself for their 79th Independence Day celebration, which is on August 15. This is a crucial day that marks its liberation from British rule in 1947. Every year, this festival is celebrated at the Red Fort, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the flag. Check out the plan lined up in Delhi!
Early morning assembly
This Independence Day celebration will start at 6:20 AM with NCC cadets and My Bharat Volunteers assembling. After that, the guard of honour will take their position for the Prime Minister’s arrival.
Prime Minister’s Arrival
At 7:18 am, PM Modi enters through Lahore Gate, welcomed by defence leaders, and receives the general salute from the Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard.
Flag Hoisting & Salute
At 7:30 am, the PM unfurls the tricolour with a 21-gun salute, National Anthem, and flower petals from Indian Air Force helicopters.
PM’s National Address
The Prime Minister addresses the nation, reflecting on achievements, challenges, and future vision, followed by patriotic songs and a symbolic balloon release representing India’s aspirations.
Departure & Celebrations
Around 7:45 am, PM departs after formalities. Celebrations continue nationwide, highlighting youth engagement, patriotic pride, and unity through contests and events honouring freedom fighters’ sacrifices.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on official schedules and announcements available at the time of writing and may be subject to change.