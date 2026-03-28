Noida International Airport: Jewar Airport 5 Key Features Travellers Must Know- From 12 Million Capacity, 3,900-M Runway to Rs 11,200 Crore Greenfield Mega Hub

Noida International Airport: Cargo Ecosystem

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated.