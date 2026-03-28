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  • Noida International Airport: Jewar Airport 5 Key Features Travellers Must Know- From 12 Million Capacity, 3,900-M Runway to Rs 11,200 Crore Greenfield Mega Hub

Noida International Airport: Jewar Airport 5 Key Features Travellers Must Know- From 12 Million Capacity, 3,900-M Runway to Rs 11,200 Crore Greenfield Mega Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttara Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. Here’s a deep dive into Noida International Airport key features that every traveller must know. 

Published By: Published: March 28, 2026 13:25:19 IST
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Noida International Airport
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Noida International Airport

According to the PMO, the airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

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Noida International Airport: Cargo Termial
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Noida International Airport: Cargo Termial

A total of 87 acres has been set aside for a multi-modal cargo hub, which will include a cargo terminal, warehouses, and a logistics zone. Around 30 acres will be used for domestic, international, and express courier terminals.

Noida International Airport: 3900 M Runway
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Noida International Airport: 3900 M Runway

The airport includes a 3,900-metre runway that can handle wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER. It is also equipped with modern navigation systems, including the Instrument Landing System (ILS), along with advanced airfield lighting.

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Noida International Airport: Eco-friendly Features
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Noida International Airport: Eco-friendly Features

The airport also includes eco-friendly features such as natural light and ventilation, rainwater harvesting, and plans to use renewable energy, in line with a net-zero emissions target.

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Noida International Airport: Cargo Ecosystem
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Noida International Airport: Cargo Ecosystem

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated.

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