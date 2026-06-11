Top 5 Bhagavad Gita Quotes That Feel Like Free Therapy for Gen Z’s Overthinking Brain

In a world full of stress, deadlines and endless scrolling , overthinking became this everyday thing for a lot of Gen Z folks. And like centuries before social media and smartphones even existed, the Bhagavad Gita was already sharing these timeless lessons about staying steady , managing anxiety, and finding inner peace or whatever you want to call it. The quotes feel powerful and also kinda gentle, like simple guidance that can help you stop worrying, land in the present moment, and see life with a fresh perspective . Here are the top 5 Bhagavad Gita quotes that kinda work like free therapy for Gen Zs overthinking brain.