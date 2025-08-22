LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection

When we talk about wealth in India, billionaires don’t just build big companies, they also show off their success with some of the world’s most fancy cars. From Rolls Royce to Range Rover they own some of the most expensive cars in India. So let’s check out the amazing car collection of India’s top billionaires.

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
1/6

Mukesh Ambani - Rolls Royce Phantom

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is one of Asia’s richest businessmen. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and is widely known for his extensive car collection. Mukesh Ambani owns one of India’s most expensive cars, Rolls Royce Phantom, featuring a 6.75-litre V12 engine delivering 563bhp and 900 Nm of torque, and a luxurious interior.

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
2/6

Gautam Adani - Range Rover SV Autobiography LWB

Gautam Adani also topped the list of the richest person in India. He is the founder and chairman of a multinational conglomerate, Adani Group. Gautam Adani owns one of the most expensive SUVs, the Range Rover SV Autobiography LWB, featuring a 4.4L P530 engine that produces 434 bhp at 5500 rpm and 700 Nm at 1500 rpm of torque.

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
3/6

Cyrus S. Poonawalla - Rolls Royce Silver Spur Limousine

Cyrus S. Poonawalla is one of India’s and Pune's richest men and the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. He owns several Rolls Royce and other expensive cars, including Rolls Royce Silver Spur Limousine featuring a 6.75-liter V8 petrol engine.

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
4/6

Shiv Nadar - Rolls Royce Phantom VIII

Shiv Nadar is the founder of HCL Group and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. He owns two luxurious cars, the Rolls Royce Phantom VIII and the Bentley Mulsanne. He is often seen in Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, featuring a 6.75-liter V8 engine capable of producing 506 horsepower and 1020 Nm of torque.

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
5/6

Dilip Shanghvi - Rolls Royce Ghost

Dilip Shanghvi has made it to the list of the top 10 richest Indian businessmen. He is the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical, India's largest pharmaceutical company. Dilip Shanghvi owns multiple luxurious cars, including Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Mulsen, BMW X5, Mercedes Benz G-Clas,s and Audi A8.

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The details about cars and ownership are based on publicly available information, media reports, and sources. We do not claim complete accuracy, and actual collections may vary. The content does not intend to promote luxury, brand endorsements, or personal lifestyles of the individuals mentioned.

Tags:

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery
Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?