Top Indian Billionaires and Their Exotic Luxury Cars Collection
When we talk about wealth in India, billionaires don’t just build big companies, they also show off their success with some of the world’s most fancy cars. From Rolls Royce to Range Rover they own some of the most expensive cars in India. So let’s check out the amazing car collection of India’s top billionaires.
Mukesh Ambani - Rolls Royce Phantom
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is one of Asia’s richest businessmen. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and is widely known for his extensive car collection. Mukesh Ambani owns one of India’s most expensive cars, Rolls Royce Phantom, featuring a 6.75-litre V12 engine delivering 563bhp and 900 Nm of torque, and a luxurious interior.
Gautam Adani - Range Rover SV Autobiography LWB
Gautam Adani also topped the list of the richest person in India. He is the founder and chairman of a multinational conglomerate, Adani Group. Gautam Adani owns one of the most expensive SUVs, the Range Rover SV Autobiography LWB, featuring a 4.4L P530 engine that produces 434 bhp at 5500 rpm and 700 Nm at 1500 rpm of torque.
Cyrus S. Poonawalla - Rolls Royce Silver Spur Limousine
Cyrus S. Poonawalla is one of India’s and Pune's richest men and the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. He owns several Rolls Royce and other expensive cars, including Rolls Royce Silver Spur Limousine featuring a 6.75-liter V8 petrol engine.
Shiv Nadar - Rolls Royce Phantom VIII
Shiv Nadar is the founder of HCL Group and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. He owns two luxurious cars, the Rolls Royce Phantom VIII and the Bentley Mulsanne. He is often seen in Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, featuring a 6.75-liter V8 engine capable of producing 506 horsepower and 1020 Nm of torque.
Dilip Shanghvi - Rolls Royce Ghost
Dilip Shanghvi has made it to the list of the top 10 richest Indian businessmen. He is the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical, India's largest pharmaceutical company. Dilip Shanghvi owns multiple luxurious cars, including Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Mulsen, BMW X5, Mercedes Benz G-Clas,s and Audi A8.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The details about cars and ownership are based on publicly available information, media reports, and sources. We do not claim complete accuracy, and actual collections may vary. The content does not intend to promote luxury, brand endorsements, or personal lifestyles of the individuals mentioned.