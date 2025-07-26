India’s Cheapest 7-Seat Cars: NewsX Guide To Top 10 Affordable Family Vehicles
Key vehicles include the Renault Triber (₹6.3-9.17 lakh) for its flexible seating, the Maruti Ertiga (₹9.12-13.41 lakh) known for its comfortable interiors, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo (₹9.97-12.18 lakh), an improved version of the rugged Bolero. Other notable mentions are the Toyota Rumion, Kia Carens, and Citroen Aircross, each offering unique features and varying levels of comfort across their three rows. The guide helps families choose suitable, budget-friendly cars for their needs.
This is a guide to India’s cheapest 7-seat cars highlighting the rising popularity of affordable family vehicles under ₹15 lakh, offering spacious and flexible options. The list features models from top manufacturers, blending practicality with comfort for diverse needs.
Renault Triber
The Renault Triber stands out as India's most affordable 7-seater, cleverly maximizing space within a compact footprint.1 Priced from ₹6.00 lakh, its modular seating allows for versatile configurations. It also boasts a commendable 4-star GNCAP safety rating, making it an excellent value proposition for families prioritizing both budget and safety.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Starting around ₹5.61 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco offers a no-frills, highly utilitarian solution for carrying up to seven passengers.Primarily designed for practicality and affordability, this van is a workhorse known for its low running costs and reliability, making it a popular choice for commercial use and large families on a strict budget.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains a dominant force in the 7-seater segment, starting from ₹8.84 lakh. Its enduring popularity stems from its balanced offering of spacious interiors, comfortable ride quality, and impressive fuel efficiency. Available in both petrol and CNG variants, it continues to be a go-to family MPV for its reliability and widespread service network.
Mahindra Bolero
Priced from ₹9.79 lakh, the Mahindra Bolero is a rugged and iconic 7-seater SUV known for its robust build and go-anywhere capability. While maintaining its classic, no-nonsense design, it appeals to buyers seeking durability and a strong road presence. It primarily serves those needing a tough, reliable vehicle for diverse terrains and heavy usage.
Mahindra Bolero Neo
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, starting around ₹9.97 lakh, presents a more refined and feature-rich evolution of the classic Bolero. It offers improved interiors and a more comfortable ride while retaining the sturdy, compact SUV characteristics and the practicality of 7-seater capacity. It's designed for those seeking a balance of modern amenities and traditional robustness.
Toyota Rumion
The Toyota Rumion, priced from ₹10.29 lakh, is essentially a rebadged Maruti Ertiga, benefiting from Toyota's renowned reliability and extensive service network. It offers the same spacious and comfortable 7-seater cabin as the Ertiga, making it a strong contender for families seeking peace of mind, strong resale value, and the proven practicality of this popular MPV.
Kia Carens
Starting from ₹10.51 lakh, the Kia Carens aims to offer a premium and feature-packed experience in the 7-seater MPV segment. It is distinguished by its sophisticated interiors, comfortable seating across all three rows, and a host of modern technology and safety features. It provides a compelling package for families desiring style, comfort, and advanced connectivity.
Citroen C3 Aircross
The Citroen C3 Aircross, with its 7-seater variant starting around ₹8.49 lakh, is a relatively new entrant emphasizing practicality and a distinctive design. It offers a spacious and flexible cabin, making it a compelling option for large families. Its unique French styling and comfort-oriented suspension contribute to a pleasant driving and riding experience.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Priced from ₹13.77 lakh, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic continues its legacy as a strong, commanding SUV. It retains its popular design and rugged appeal, offering traditional 7-seater capacity with jump seats in the third row. It's a preferred choice for buyers who value its tough build, commanding driving position, and established presence.
Mahindra Scorpio N
The Mahindra Scorpio N, starting around ₹13.99 lakh, is a significant leap forward from its predecessors, offering a more contemporary and premium 7-seater SUV experience. It boasts advanced features, enhanced comfort with front-facing third-row seats, and improved safety ratings, appealing to buyers looking for a modern, powerful, and spacious family SUV.