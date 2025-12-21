India’s Largest Railway Station with 23 Platforms: Everything You Need to Know About
India has one of the biggest railway networks in the world and Howrah Junction stands as its pride. It is known as Indias largest railway station with 23 platforms and serves millions of passengers every day. Located near Kolkata in West Bengal this historic station is one of the busiest and oldest railway stations in the country.
Howrah Junction railway station located in West Bengal is regarded as Indias largest and busiest railway station serving millions of passengers every year and acting as a major rail hub for eastern India.
Why Howrah Junction Is the Largest Railway Station in India
Howrah Junction holds the record for having the highest number of platforms in India. The 23 platforms manage long distance trains express trains superfast trains and suburban local services. This massive setup helps handle huge passenger traffic smoothly every day.
History Of Howrah Junction
Howrah Junction was opened in 1854 making it one of the oldest railway stations in India. During the British era it became the main gateway to Eastern India. Even today it remains a backbone of Indian Railways and continues to modernize while preserving its historic importance.
Facilities at Howrah Junction
Howrah Junction provides essential facilities for passenger comfort and convenience. The station has large waiting halls clean platforms food stalls refreshment areas escalators lifts digital display boards and easy access to local and long distance trains making travel smooth for millions of passengers every day.
Passenger Traffic and Connectivity
Howrah Junction handles over one million passengers daily. Trains from this station connect Kolkata to Delhi Mumbai Chennai Bengaluru Guwahati and many other major cities making it one of the most important transport centers in India.
