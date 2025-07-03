- Home>
India's Oldest Restaurants Still Serving: 100+ Years-Old Eateries That Are Rich In Taste And Tradition
Step into the past with India’s iconic restaurants that have been serving legendary dishes for over a century. These timeless eateries offer not just food, but a rich slice of history, culture, and culinary heritage.
Tunday Kababi – Lucknow (Since 1905)
Famous for its melt-in-your-mouth galouti kebabs, Tunday Kababi was started by Haji Murad Ali, who had only one arm, hence the name "Tunday." Their secret spice blend is legendary, and the kebabs have become symbolic of Awadhi cuisine and Nawabi heritage.
Indian Coffee House – Multiple Cities (Since 1936)
A historic meeting point for intellectuals, writers, and revolutionaries, Indian Coffee House has branches across cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. With its vintage vibe and affordable menu, it’s more than a cafe, it’s a cultural movement frozen in time.
Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) – Bengaluru (Since 1924)
MTR is not just a restaurant, it’s an institution in South Indian dining. Known for its pure vegetarian fare and disciplined service, it also pioneered the instant food concept during the emergency. Their rava idli, dosas, and filter coffee are simply unmatched.
Britannia & Co. – Mumbai (Since 1923)
Run by the Kohinoor family, this charming Parsi café is a throwback to colonial Bombay. With checkered tablecloths, British flags, and warm smiles, Britannia & Co. serves legendary dishes like berry pulao and caramel custard recipes passed down for generations.
Flurys – Kolkata (Since 1927)
Situated on Park Street, Flurys is a heritage bakery known for its pastries, rum balls, and English breakfast. It was once the preferred hangout of British officials and is now a symbol of Kolkata’s colonial charm and sweet tooth legacy.
Rayar’s Mess – Chennai (Since Early 1900s)
Nestled in Mylapore, Rayar’s Mess is a no-frills gem that serves authentic South Indian breakfasts. Its idli, vada, pongal, and strong filter coffee are legendary among locals.
Karim’s - Delhi (since 1913)
Founded by Haji Karimuddin, this restaurant near Jama Masjid has been delighting Delhiites for over a century. Known for its nihari, mutton korma, and kebabs, Karim’s preserves the culinary traditions of the Mughal Empire. It's a must-visit for food lovers seeking royal taste and timeless hospitality.