Inside The Billionaire World Of the Ambanis: You Won’t Believe Their Lavish Lifestyle Of Jets, Jewels And Jaw-Dropping Mansions
You Will Not Believe How the Ambani Family Lives!
From billion-dollar mansions to private jets that look like five-star hotels, the Ambani family’s lifestyle is nothing short of unbelievable. You’ve seen luxury- but not like this.
Their Mumbai home, Antilia, is a 27-storey skyscraper mansion worth over ₹15,000 crore, complete with a snow room, helipads, and parking for 168 cars. Yes, you read that right, a snow room. In Mumbai.
Nita Ambani owns a private Boeing Business Jet, gifted by Mukesh Ambani, fully equipped with luxury lounges, spa, and bedrooms in the sky. The family also owns a sea-facing villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah worth ₹640 crore, just for vacations.
Her rare jewellery collection alone could buy you an island, and Anant Ambani wears watches that only 30 people in the entire world own.
Still think you’ve seen luxury? Wait till you scroll down. This gallery will blow your mind.
(Disclaimer:
The information and images presented in this gallery are sourced from publicly available materials. All credits have been duly acknowledged wherever applicable. We do not claim ownership of any copyrighted content.)
Antilia
Antilia, the Ambani family's iconic 27-storey Mumbai residence, is valued at around US$2 billion (₹15,000 crore). Spanning approximately 400,000 sq ft, it features a 168-car garage, three helipads, a luxurious spa, a snow room, a private movie theatre, and multiple opulent living spaces spread across several themed floors.
Private jets
The Ambani family owns several luxurious private jets, including a Boeing Business Jet 2, reportedly gifted by Mukesh Ambani to Nita Ambani. This jet features plush interiors, a sky lounge, and private suites. Their fleet also includes aircraft like the Falcon 900EX, offering elite comfort and global travel convenience.
villa on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah
Anant Ambani owns a stunning sea-facing villa on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, one of the world’s most exclusive locations. The luxurious property features 10 bedrooms, a private beach, a personal spa, and lavish interiors. Valued at over ₹640 crore, it's a symbol of elite living and global luxury.
Nita Ambani's Jewellery and Rare Pieces
Nita Ambani owns one of the most exquisite jewellery collections in India, blending royal heritage with unmatched luxury. At her son’s pre-wedding event, she wore an emerald-diamond necklace worth ₹400–₹500 crore, featuring massive pendant emeralds and matching jewels. Her collection includes a rare Mughal-era bajuband from Shah Jahan’s time, crafted with rubies and diamonds using the Pachchikam technique, valued at over ₹200 crore. Another highlight is the legendary “Mirror of Paradise” ring — a 52.58-carat D-color Golconda diamond once owned by Mughal royalty, auctioned for $6.5 million. Each piece reflects history, craftsmanship, and the Ambani family's opulent lifestyle.
Luxury Car Collection Of Ambani Family
The Ambani family's luxury car collection is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring high-end, bulletproof vehicles like Rolls-Royce Phantoms, Bentleys, Mercedes-Maybachs, and custom BMWs. These cars are often equipped with top-tier security features, plush interiors, and cutting-edge tech. Mukesh Ambani's garage reportedly houses over 150 premium cars, maintained in a multi-floor, automated facility at Antilia. Complementing this opulent lifestyle, Anant Ambani owns the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams watch, limited to just 30 pieces globally. Valued at over ₹8 crore, it showcases the family’s taste for exclusive, world-class luxury items beyond just automobiles.