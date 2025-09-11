Inside The Billionaire World Of the Ambanis: You Won’t Believe Their Lavish Lifestyle Of Jets, Jewels And Jaw-Dropping Mansions

From billion-dollar mansions to private jets that look like five-star hotels, the Ambani family’s lifestyle is nothing short of unbelievable. You’ve seen luxury- but not like this.

Their Mumbai home, Antilia, is a 27-storey skyscraper mansion worth over ₹15,000 crore, complete with a snow room, helipads, and parking for 168 cars. Yes, you read that right, a snow room. In Mumbai.

Nita Ambani owns a private Boeing Business Jet, gifted by Mukesh Ambani, fully equipped with luxury lounges, spa, and bedrooms in the sky. The family also owns a sea-facing villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah worth ₹640 crore, just for vacations.

Her rare jewellery collection alone could buy you an island, and Anant Ambani wears watches that only 30 people in the entire world own.

(Disclaimer: The information and images presented in this gallery are sourced from publicly available materials. All credits have been duly acknowledged wherever applicable. We do not claim ownership of any copyrighted content.)