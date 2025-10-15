LIVE TV
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot & More

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to rule the big screen across India, captivating audiences with its powerful storyline. The film delves into the world of the Buta Kola ritual. After its impressive box office collection, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now gearing up for its grand OTT debut. 

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release
1/7

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release

Take a look at Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, storyline, box office collection, and more.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date
2/7

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date

According to reports, Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to premiere on the OTT platform by 30th October, 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Platform
3/7

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Platform

According to reports, Kantara Chapter 1 will stream on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. As Amazon has bagged the digital rights for the movie,

Kantara Chapter 1: Cast
4/7

Kantara Chapter 1: Cast

Kantara Chapter 1's iconic cast includes Rishab Shetty in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and more.

Kantara Chapter 1: Storyline
5/7

Kantara Chapter 1: Storyline

Kantara Chapter 1 tells the story of Berme, whose purpose gradually comes to light. It also showcases the sacred bond between deities and their devotees.

Kantara Chapter 1: Box Office Collection
6/7

Kantara Chapter 1: Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, grossing over Rs 650 crore globally and making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The box office figures and streaming details mentioned are based on media reports and industry estimates. Actual numbers and release dates may vary as per official announcements from the filmmakers and OTT platforms.

