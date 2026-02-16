LIVE TV
  Kanye West India Concert 2026 CONFIRMED: Know About His Girlfriends & Past Secrets

Kanye West India Concert 2026 CONFIRMED: Know About His Girlfriends & Past Secrets

Kanye West’s personal life has often grabbed as much attention as his music and fashion empire. From his early romance before fame to his highly publicised marriage and his current partner, the rapper’s relationship timeline reflects different phases of his journey in the spotlight.

Published: February 16, 2026 15:27:47 IST
Sumeke Rainey
1/10
Kanye West India Concert 2026 CONFIRMED: Know About His Girlfriends & Past Secrets

Sumeke Rainey

Before becoming a global name, Kanye West was in a long-term relationship with Sumeke Rainey. She was his high school sweetheart and even received a mention in his debut album The College Dropout. Their relationship ended as his career began to take off.

Alexis Phifer: Engagement That Didn’t Last
2/10

Alexis Phifer: Engagement That Didn’t Last

Kanye later dated designer Alexis Phifer in an on-and-off relationship that spanned several years. He proposed to her in 2006 during a vacation in Capri. However, the couple eventually called off their engagement in 2008.

Brooke Crittendon: A Brief Public Romance
3/10

Brooke Crittendon: A Brief Public Romance

During one of his breakups with Alexis, Kanye was linked to MTV executive Brooke Crittendon. The two made a few public appearances together, but the relationship was short lived.

Amber Rose: A Headline-Making Relationship
4/10

Amber Rose: A Headline-Making Relationship

Kanye’s romance with model Amber Rose began in 2008 and quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships. They dated for nearly two years before parting ways in 2010.

Kim Kardashian: Marriage And Family Life
5/10

Kim Kardashian: Marriage And Family Life

Kanye’s most high-profile relationship was with Kim Kardashian. After years of friendship, they started dating in 2012, welcomed their first child in 2013, and got married in 2014 in Italy.
The couple became one of the most influential celebrity pairs and had four children together before their divorce was finalised in 2022.

Irina Shayk: A Short-Term Phase
6/10

Irina Shayk: A Short-Term Phase

Following his split from Kim, Kanye was briefly linked to supermodel Irina Shayk. They were seen together during a trip to France, but the relationship ended within a few months.

Julia Fox: A Whirlwind Romance
7/10

Julia Fox: A Whirlwind Romance

Kanye and actress Julia Fox had a very public and fast-paced relationship in early 2022. Their outings and fashion moments made headlines, though the romance lasted only a short time.

Chaney Jones: Low-Key Appearances Together
8/10

Chaney Jones: Low-Key Appearances Together

Kanye was later seen with model Chaney Jones. The two spent time together at several events and on vacations before quietly going their separate ways.

Bianca Censori: His Current Partner
9/10

Bianca Censori: His Current Partner

Kanye is now with Bianca Censori, an architectural designer associated with his Yeezy brand. The duo reportedly had a private wedding ceremony and have since been spotted together at multiple public events.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

