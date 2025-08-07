LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom

Katrina Kaif’s music video looks have left fans spellbound with their bold and glamorous style. Her outfits often feature daring silhouettes, shimmering details, and sensual styling that amplify her captivating screen presence. Whether she is rocking contemporary chic or high voltage glam, each look complements her dance moves and sets new fashion trends in Bollywood music. 

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
1/8

Fiery diva in "Sheila Ki Jawani"

In this song from Tess Maar Khan, Katrina's bold dance moves and sizzling outfit set the screen ablaze. Her glam styling, midriff-baring silhouette, and confident aura made this look iconic.

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
2/8

Seductive Glamour in "Kala Chasma"

In this song from Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina's sexy fusion outfit blended street style with desi glam. Her high energy dance and edgy look inspired fans and became a fashion sensation.

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
3/8

Alluring elegance in "Kamli"

In this song from Dhoom 3, Katrina's daring costume showcased her toned frame and captivated fans worldwide. The sultry look with netted detailing was a perfect blend of boldness and elegance.

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
4/8

Disco heat in "Bang Bang"

The title track, featured Katrina in several glam packed outfits, but her glittery number alongside Hrithik Roshan stole the show. It was a perfect blend of modern sensuality and stage worthy shine.

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
5/8

Sensual boldness in "Tip Tip Barsa Paani"

Katrina's recreation of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" in Sooryavanshi was a visual treat. Her metallic hued outfit clung to her figure, raising the best and drawing comparisons with the organic classic.

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
6/8

Urban chic in "Swag Se Swagat"

In this song from Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina rocked an ultra cool look that blended high slit with sporty vibes. Her confident energy and sleek outfit made this song a visual trendsetter.

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
7/8

Magnetic Charm in "Mashallah"

Katrina oozed glamour in "Mashallah" from Ek Tha Tiger, wearing a breezy and revealing outfit that showcased her sensuous moves. The styling beautifully fused Middle Easter flair with Bollywood boldness.

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame anyone.

Tags:

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery
7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?