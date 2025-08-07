7 Sexy Katrina Kaif Outfits From Music Videos That Took Bollywood By Strom
Katrina Kaif’s music video looks have left fans spellbound with their bold and glamorous style. Her outfits often feature daring silhouettes, shimmering details, and sensual styling that amplify her captivating screen presence. Whether she is rocking contemporary chic or high voltage glam, each look complements her dance moves and sets new fashion trends in Bollywood music.
Fiery diva in "Sheila Ki Jawani"
In this song from Tess Maar Khan, Katrina's bold dance moves and sizzling outfit set the screen ablaze. Her glam styling, midriff-baring silhouette, and confident aura made this look iconic.
Seductive Glamour in "Kala Chasma"
In this song from Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina's sexy fusion outfit blended street style with desi glam. Her high energy dance and edgy look inspired fans and became a fashion sensation.
Alluring elegance in "Kamli"
In this song from Dhoom 3, Katrina's daring costume showcased her toned frame and captivated fans worldwide. The sultry look with netted detailing was a perfect blend of boldness and elegance.
Disco heat in "Bang Bang"
The title track, featured Katrina in several glam packed outfits, but her glittery number alongside Hrithik Roshan stole the show. It was a perfect blend of modern sensuality and stage worthy shine.
Sensual boldness in "Tip Tip Barsa Paani"
Katrina's recreation of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" in Sooryavanshi was a visual treat. Her metallic hued outfit clung to her figure, raising the best and drawing comparisons with the organic classic.
Urban chic in "Swag Se Swagat"
In this song from Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina rocked an ultra cool look that blended high slit with sporty vibes. Her confident energy and sleek outfit made this song a visual trendsetter.
Magnetic Charm in "Mashallah"
Katrina oozed glamour in "Mashallah" from Ek Tha Tiger, wearing a breezy and revealing outfit that showcased her sensuous moves. The styling beautifully fused Middle Easter flair with Bollywood boldness.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame anyone.