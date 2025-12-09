Kiara Advani Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Baby Girl ‘Saraayah’: Take a Look at Her Hot and Sexy Pre-Pregnancy Looks
Kiara Advani is finally back under the spotlight, marking her first public appearance after welcoming her daughter Saraayah. The new mommy radiated elegance and confidence, instantly grabbing attention and sparking buzz across social media. While fans celebrated her glowing return, another wave of admiration resurfaced online, Kiara’s glamorous, bold, pre-pregnancy looks.
Kiara Advani Hot & Sexy Pics
Take a look at Kiara Advani hot and sexy pics that prove why she remains one of Bollywood’s most captivating divas.
Kiara Advani First Public Appearance After Pregnancy
Kiara Advani stepped out publicly for the first time since embracing motherhood, and social media was quick to take notice.
Kiara Advani First Public Appearance Look
Kiara Advani kept her look effortless yet eye-catching, paring an oversized denim shirt with trendy grayed shorts, blending comfort with chic style.
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra Daughter
Kiara Advani and her husband and actor Siddharth Malhotra, became parents to a baby girl in July. The couple initially kept their new chapter away from the spotlight, but recently introduced her name, “Saraayah Malhotra” through a heartfelt Instagram post that won over the internet.
Kiara Advani Daughter Name Reveal
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra shared a picture with their baby’s tiny feet in little white knitted booties, nestled gently in their hands with natural light and greenery in the background.
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra Pregnancy Announcement
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra first announced they were expecting their first child in February 2025 via a joint Instagram post, featuring a picture of their hands holding a pair of tiny baby socks.
