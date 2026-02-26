LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest OTT Releases: What to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood Movies & Web Series List

Latest OTT Releases: What to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood Movies & Web Series List

Your weekend binge list just got exciting! From chilling crime-thrillers to feel-good dramas, the latest OTT releases promise something for every mood. If you’ve been scrolling endlessly wondering what to watch, this week’s fresh releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 have you covered. 

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 16:15:47 IST
Follow us on
Google News
What to watch this weekend?
1/7
Latest OTT Releases: What to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood Movies & Web Series List

What to watch this weekend?

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases you must watch this upcoming weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5.

You Might Be Interested In
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Prime Video
2/7

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Prime Video

Romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday. Modern love story set against scenic European backdrops.

The Conjuring: Last Rites on JioHotstar
3/7

The Conjuring: Last Rites on JioHotstar

Final chapter in the paranormal horror franchise. Classic supernatural investigation & haunting.

You Might Be Interested In
Raakshasa on ZEE5
4/7

Raakshasa on ZEE5

Kannada psychological crime series exploring mysterious deaths & folklore.

Thadayam on ZEE5
5/7

Thadayam on ZEE5

Crime thriller inspired by true events. Set in 1999 near the Tamil Nadu–Andhra border, police investigate ritualistic midnight murders revealing a chilling pattern.

Kennedy on Netflix
6/7

Kennedy on Netflix

Neo-noir crime thriller by Anurag Kashyap. Follows an insomniac ex-cop working for a corrupt system.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS