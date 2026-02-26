Latest OTT Releases: What to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood Movies & Web Series List
Your weekend binge list just got exciting! From chilling crime-thrillers to feel-good dramas, the latest OTT releases promise something for every mood. If you’ve been scrolling endlessly wondering what to watch, this week’s fresh releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 have you covered.
What to watch this weekend?
Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases you must watch this upcoming weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Prime Video
Romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday. Modern love story set against scenic European backdrops.
The Conjuring: Last Rites on JioHotstar
Final chapter in the paranormal horror franchise. Classic supernatural investigation & haunting.
Raakshasa on ZEE5
Kannada psychological crime series exploring mysterious deaths & folklore.
Thadayam on ZEE5
Crime thriller inspired by true events. Set in 1999 near the Tamil Nadu–Andhra border, police investigate ritualistic midnight murders revealing a chilling pattern.
Kennedy on Netflix
Neo-noir crime thriller by Anurag Kashyap. Follows an insomniac ex-cop working for a corrupt system.
