LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 Abhishek Banerjee BSES Pranit More IAF extreme stunt accident Brazil football team business news Birmingham Airport kidnapping abbas araghchi EV Bus latest world news bomb threat bcci iPhone 18
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Benefits of Taking Collagen Supplements: 5 Science-Backed Benefits For Your Body

Benefits of Taking Collagen Supplements: 5 Science-Backed Benefits For Your Body

Collagen supplements have become one of the most popular wellness products in recent years, and for good reason. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it is found across the skin, bones, muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments. As people age, our natural collagen production begins to drop off , which may show up as wrinkles, weaker joints, and less bouncy skin elasticity

Lots of people take collagen supplements to help with general wellbeing and to nudge their appearance in a better direction. Below are seven science-backed benefits of adding collagen to your daily routine.

Published By: Published: June 13, 2026 14:36:35 IST
Follow us on
Google News
May Help Keep Your Skin Firm and Glowing
1/5
Benefits of Taking Collagen Supplements

May Help Keep Your Skin Firm and Glowing

One of the biggest reasons people take collagen supplements is for healthier skin, Collagen helps maintain skin elasticity and hydration, so the skin often looks smoother , and more supportive in a firmer sense. As collagen levels drop with age, those fine lines and wrinkles start showing up more often. Taking collagen regularly might help ease these ageing hints and also improve the overall texture of the skin.

You Might Be Interested In
Supports Healthy Hair and Nails
2/5

Supports Healthy Hair and Nails

While research is still in progress, many users say they notice stronger nails and hair that looks more, well healthier, after taking collagen on a regular basis. Collagen gives amino acids that the body can use to make keratin, which is the main protein in hair and nails.

May Reduce Joint Pain
3/5

May Reduce Joint Pain

Collagen is also a major building block in cartilage, which cushions tissue around your joints. Over time, collagen tends to drop , and that can lead to more joint stiffness and discomfort. Some studies hint that collagen supplements might ease joint pain and help with mobility, particularly in people who are active or older.

You Might Be Interested In
Helps Maintain Strong Bones
4/5

Helps Maintain Strong Bones

Bones are mostly collagen, and it’s what helps provide framework and sturdiness. As you age, bones can become less dense and more brittle. If collagen supplements are taken alongside a balanced diet with calcium and vitamin D, it may be able to support bone health and lower the chance of bone loss.

You Might Be Interested In
Supports Muscle Recovery and Strength
5/5

Supports Muscle Recovery and Strength

Collagen contains important amino acids that play a role in muscle repair and growth. When combined with regular exercise and enough protein intake, collagen supplements may help improve muscle recovery and support lean muscle mass.

Tags:

Lots of people take collagen supplements to help with general wellbeing and to nudge their appearance in a better direction. Below are seven science-backed benefits of adding collagen to your daily routine.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS