Benefits of Taking Collagen Supplements: 5 Science-Backed Benefits For Your Body
Collagen supplements have become one of the most popular wellness products in recent years, and for good reason. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it is found across the skin, bones, muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments. As people age, our natural collagen production begins to drop off , which may show up as wrinkles, weaker joints, and less bouncy skin elasticity
Lots of people take collagen supplements to help with general wellbeing and to nudge their appearance in a better direction. Below are seven science-backed benefits of adding collagen to your daily routine.
May Help Keep Your Skin Firm and Glowing
One of the biggest reasons people take collagen supplements is for healthier skin, Collagen helps maintain skin elasticity and hydration, so the skin often looks smoother , and more supportive in a firmer sense. As collagen levels drop with age, those fine lines and wrinkles start showing up more often. Taking collagen regularly might help ease these ageing hints and also improve the overall texture of the skin.
Supports Healthy Hair and Nails
While research is still in progress, many users say they notice stronger nails and hair that looks more, well healthier, after taking collagen on a regular basis. Collagen gives amino acids that the body can use to make keratin, which is the main protein in hair and nails.
May Reduce Joint Pain
Collagen is also a major building block in cartilage, which cushions tissue around your joints. Over time, collagen tends to drop , and that can lead to more joint stiffness and discomfort. Some studies hint that collagen supplements might ease joint pain and help with mobility, particularly in people who are active or older.
Helps Maintain Strong Bones
Bones are mostly collagen, and it’s what helps provide framework and sturdiness. As you age, bones can become less dense and more brittle. If collagen supplements are taken alongside a balanced diet with calcium and vitamin D, it may be able to support bone health and lower the chance of bone loss.
Supports Muscle Recovery and Strength
Collagen contains important amino acids that play a role in muscle repair and growth. When combined with regular exercise and enough protein intake, collagen supplements may help improve muscle recovery and support lean muscle mass.