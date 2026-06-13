Benefits of Taking Collagen Supplements: 5 Science-Backed Benefits For Your Body

Collagen supplements have become one of the most popular wellness products in recent years, and for good reason. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it is found across the skin, bones, muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments. As people age, our natural collagen production begins to drop off , which may show up as wrinkles, weaker joints, and less bouncy skin elasticity

Lots of people take collagen supplements to help with general wellbeing and to nudge their appearance in a better direction. Below are seven science-backed benefits of adding collagen to your daily routine.