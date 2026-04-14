Happy Puthandu 2026: Top Best Tamil New Year Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images & WhatsApp Status to Share with Family and Friends

Wishes for Happiness and Success

May this Puthandu bring joy and positivity into your life

Wishing you success in every step you take this year

May happiness and peace always stay with you

Let this year open new doors of opportunities

May your dreams turn into reality in 2026

Wishing you good health and prosperity always