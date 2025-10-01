LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Bollywood’s Best Choices to Play Lord Ram – You Won’t Believe #3!

6 Bollywood’s Best Choices to Play Lord Ram – You Won’t Believe #3!

Everyone loves Lord Sri Ram’s fiery tales, but who could actually bring him to life in Bollywood? We have picked 6 Bollywood actors who could nail this legendary role beautifully. You won’t believe who made it to our list:

By: Last Updated: October 1, 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram
1/7

Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram

Ranbir's naturally expressive face captures dignity and devotion. He connects with younger audiences while maintaining his regal aura.

Hrithik Roshan as Shree Ram
2/7

Hrithik Roshan as Shree Ram

Hrithik looks like an ideal prince effortlessly. He got a strong and athletic build, perfect for action sequences. He can handle love, sorrow and intense devotion.

Sidharth Malhotra as Shree Ram
3/7

Sidharth Malhotra as Shree Ram

He is tall and fit for a warrior-prince role. His natural presence fits the role of brave and dynamic Ram. He can handle emotional drama and action sequences.

Vicky Kaushal as Shree Ram
4/7

Vicky Kaushal as Shree Ram

His deep and serious expressions can portray compassion and devotion altogether. he brings a grounded approach to mythological roles.

Aditya Roy Kapoor as Shree Ram
5/7

Aditya Roy Kapoor as Shree Ram

He carries a calm and regal aura, perfect for portraying devotion and moral responsibility. He is tall and expressive on screen. he can handle both emotional moments and action scenes effortlessly.

Shahid Kapoor as Shree Ram
6/7

Shahid Kapoor as Shree Ram

His sharp features and expressive eyes balance emotions, action and devotional scenes. he can transition between young Ram and mature, wise Ram easily.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for entertainment and recommendation purposes only. The actors mentioned have not been officially cast as Lord Ram in any film or series. Opinions expressed are subjective and based on suitability and fan speculation.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS