6 Bollywood’s Best Choices to Play Lord Ram – You Won’t Believe #3!
Everyone loves Lord Sri Ram’s fiery tales, but who could actually bring him to life in Bollywood? We have picked 6 Bollywood actors who could nail this legendary role beautifully. You won’t believe who made it to our list:
Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram
Ranbir's naturally expressive face captures dignity and devotion. He connects with younger audiences while maintaining his regal aura.
Hrithik Roshan as Shree Ram
Hrithik looks like an ideal prince effortlessly. He got a strong and athletic build, perfect for action sequences. He can handle love, sorrow and intense devotion.
Sidharth Malhotra as Shree Ram
He is tall and fit for a warrior-prince role. His natural presence fits the role of brave and dynamic Ram. He can handle emotional drama and action sequences.
Vicky Kaushal as Shree Ram
His deep and serious expressions can portray compassion and devotion altogether. he brings a grounded approach to mythological roles.
Aditya Roy Kapoor as Shree Ram
He carries a calm and regal aura, perfect for portraying devotion and moral responsibility. He is tall and expressive on screen. he can handle both emotional moments and action scenes effortlessly.
Shahid Kapoor as Shree Ram
His sharp features and expressive eyes balance emotions, action and devotional scenes. he can transition between young Ram and mature, wise Ram easily.
Disclaimer
This article is for entertainment and recommendation purposes only. The actors mentioned have not been officially cast as Lord Ram in any film or series. Opinions expressed are subjective and based on suitability and fan speculation.