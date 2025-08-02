Kalabhavan Navas Passes Away at 51: A Look Back at His Life and Career
Malayalam Actor and Comedian Kalabhavan Navas passed away at the age of 51. The news created a wave of shock and sadness not only in the Malayalam film industry but also in the hearts of his fans. The 51-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Chottanikkara in Ernakulam on Friday. Let’s give him a tribute by revisiting his iconic journey.
Kalabhavan Navas’s Early Life
Kalabhavan Navas was born in a village at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur. His father, Aboobacker, was not new to the Malayalam industry, he was a theatre and film actor who acted in many movies. His mother was a homemaker. Meanwhile, his brother Kalabhavan Niyas is also a noted actor and mimicry artist.
Kalabhavan Navas Developed Keen Interest in Mimicry
Kalabhavan Navas, with his brother, established a keen interest in mimicry after getting inspired by renowned mimicry artists of that time, like Jayaram and Zainuddin. Kalabhavan Nava and his brother often visited the shooting location of Venkalam, directed by Bharathan.
Kalabhavan Navas Journey from Mimicry Stage to Big Screen
Kalabhavan Navas made a grand entry on the big screens through Chaithanyam in 1995. He mostly played comic roles in family entertainer movies. Some of his most memorable performances include Mattupetti Machan, My Dear Karadi, Junior Mandrake, and Chandamama, from which he won the hearts of audiences with his epic expressions and comic timing.
Kalabhavan Navas Death Conspirancy
Kalabhavan Navas was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Chottanikkara in Ernakulam on Friday night. The actor had been staying there for a Malayalam film 'Prakambanam' shoot. He was rushed to the hospital by the hotel staff, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Cardic Aresst Suspected
According to the authorities, Kalabhavan Navas suffered a cardiac arrest, but the exact cause of his demise is still remains unknown. The cause of the death will be confirmed after the post-mortem, which is scheduled at Kalamassery's Government Medical College Hospital.
Kalabhavan Navas’s Last Instagram Post: Fans Mourns
Kalabhavan Navas' last Instagram posts for his wife, Rehna Navas got flooded with emotional notes. Fans went into shock after hearing the chilling news of his demise and paid their tributes through the comments.
