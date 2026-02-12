Meet Ravi Ghai, Saaniya Chandhok’s Grandfather: The Man Behind ₹1000 CRORE Kwality Ice Cream & Hospitality Empire | Know His Net Worth & Personal Details
As Saaniya Chandhok prepares to marry Arjun Tendulkar, all eyes are on her powerful business legacy. She is not just Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter-in-law-to-be, but the granddaughter of a major Indian business tycoon. Meet Ravi Ghai, the industrialist whose granddaughter is set to marry Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar. Here’s everything you need to know about Ravi Ghai.
Who Is Ravi Ghai?
Saaniya Chandhok’s grandfather is Ravi Ghai, a well-known Mumbai-based industrialist and businessman. His business profile has recently gained attention because Saaniya is engaged to cricketer Arjun Tendulkar.
Ravi Ghai: Chairman of Graviss Group
Ravi Ghai serves as the chairman of the Graviss Group, a major business conglomerate in India. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a family legacy into a large commercial enterprise.
Ravi Ghai- Iconic Hospitality and Food Brands
The Ghai family is associated with landmark businesses like the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive in Mumbai. He also oversaw ventures such as Brooklyn Creamery and franchise partnerships with brands like Baskin-Robbins in India and the SAARC region. These brands helped popularise international dessert and hospitality offerings in India.
Ravi Ghai Education and Business Legacy
Ravi Ghai studied at the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University, one of the world’s leading hospitality institutions. After returning to India in the 1960s, he took over the family business from his father and expanded it into new sectors. His leadership positioned the Graviss Group as a respected name in Indian business circles.
Ravi Ghai Net Worth
Ravi Ghai’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹800 crore and ₹1,000 crore, mainly driven by his leadership of the Graviss Group, a conglomerate with interests in luxury hospitality, food and beverage brands like InterContinental Hotel (Mumbai), Brooklyn Creamery and the Baskin-Robbins franchise in India.
Disclaimer
The net worth mentioned above is based on media reports and publicly available estimates. Exact financial details of Ravi Ghai and the Graviss Group are not publicly disclosed and may vary. These figures are approximate and should not be considered official financial statements.