  • Meet Samarjitsinh Gaekwad: India’s Richest Cricketer With Rs 20,000 Crore Fortune

Meet Samarjitsinh Gaekwad: India’s Richest Cricketer With Rs 20,000 Crore Fortune

Most people think Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar are the richest cricketers in India. But the real richest cricketer is Samarjitsinh Gaekwad. He is not so famous in cricket but comes from a royal family in Baroda and has a lot of money.

samarjitsinh gaekwad (Image Credit - X) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Played Cricket for Baroda

He liked cricket since he was a kid. He played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. But he played only six matches in first-class cricket. Still, he became the President of the Baroda Cricket Association later. Even after his playing ended, he stayed involved in cricket.

samarjitsinh gaekwad and Wife (Image Credit - X) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Born in a Royal Family

Samarjitsinh belongs to the royal Gaekwad family. His father was Maharaj Ranjit Singh Gaekwad. After a big family property fight was settled, he got many things like temples, old paintings, museums, and jewellery. His net worth is more than ₹20,000 crore now.

samarjitsinh gaekwad and Family (Image Credit - X) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Entered and Left Politics

He joined BJP in 2014. But after some time, in 2017, he left politics. After that, he focused on his royal family work. He takes care of his palace, family trust, and many temples in Gujarat and Varanasi.

samarjitsinh gaekwad and Wife marriage (Image Credit - X) - Photo Gallery
4/5

His Wife Is Simple

His wife Radhikaraje also comes from a royal family. She is from the Wankaner royal family. Her father Dr. Ranjitsinh Jhala was an IAS officer and was known as “Cheetah Man of India.” Even though she is royal, she lives a simple and peaceful life.

SamarjitSinh Laxmi Vilas Palace (Image Credit - X) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Lives in a Big Palace

He lives in Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Baroda. This is the biggest house in India. It has a golf course, horse riding ground, swimming pool, and a huge garden. It is also used for big parties and weddings. The value of this palace is around ₹25,000 crore.

Meet Samarjitsinh Gaekwad: India’s Richest Cricketer With Rs 20,000 Crore Fortune - Photo Gallery

