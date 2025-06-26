Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’

Chemistry- AI That Understands Proteins

David Baker, Demi, Hassabis and John jumper won the chemistry noble for changing how we study and understand proteins. The building blocks of life. Demi and John created Alpha fold two, which is an AI tool that helps to guess the exact shape of proteins in minutes. Designs new proteins could help create better medicines and vaccines. Whereas, new proteins were designed by David which helped create better medicines and vaccines. All together, these three worked a big step forward in healthcare and biotechnology.