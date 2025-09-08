LIVE TV
  • MTV VMAs 2025: From Doja Cat to Sabrina Carpenter & Ariana Grande Best Red Carpet Looks

MTV VMAs 2025: From Doja Cat to Sabrina Carpenter & Ariana Grande Best Red Carpet Looks

The MTV Video Music Awards delivers top styling dresses, playful twists, and tributes to icons of VMAs past. From Doja Cat to Sabrina Carpenter & Ariana Grande, the MTV VMAs 2025 red carpet witnesses high-end fashion looks. Here is a list of the most renowned MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Looks that made the night unforgettable.

September 8, 2025
Doja Cat in 80s Glamour
1/7

Doja Cat in 80s Glamour

Doja Cat brings 80s glamour at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 in a voluminous blonde wig and embroidered, harlequin-patterned dress by Balmain.

Sabrina Carpenter in Prom Night Twist
2/7

Sabrina Carpenter in Prom Night Twist

Sabrina Carpenter gives a prom night twist in her long-sleeved, high-necked, and floor-length Valentino red gown. She paired it with a purple boa. Sabrina Carpenter wins the MTV VMAs Best Pop and Best Album awards for “Short n’ Sweet.”

Ariana Grande in Retro Glam
3/7

Ariana Grande in Retro Glam

Ariana Grande stuns in a polka-dot Fendi dress, perfectly giving retro vibes. She wins the MTV VMAs Video Of the Year award for “brighter days ahead.”

Tate McRae in Sheer Trend
4/7

Tate McRae in Sheer Trend

Tate McRae embraces the MTV VMAs Red Carpet in a white silk chiffon outfit with visible underwear.

FKA Twigs’ in Braided Headphones
5/7

FKA Twigs’ in Braided Headphones

FKA Twigs brings uniqueness to the MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet in an avant-garde creation by Louis Souvestre, who not only plays with the singer’s spikes but also gives her braids a twist of headphones.

Rose in Shimmery Era
6/7

Rose in Shimmery Era

Blackpink Rose receives an award for Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2025 for her song APT in a butter-yellow Oscar de la Renta gown.

Tyla in Chanel Archive
7/7

Tyla in Chanel Archive

Tyla puts a creative spin on the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2025 red carpet in archival fashion by transforming a sleeveless top from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 1993 collection.

