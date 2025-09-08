MTV VMAs 2025: From Doja Cat to Sabrina Carpenter & Ariana Grande Best Red Carpet Looks
The MTV Video Music Awards delivers top styling dresses, playful twists, and tributes to icons of VMAs past. From Doja Cat to Sabrina Carpenter & Ariana Grande, the MTV VMAs 2025 red carpet witnesses high-end fashion looks. Here is a list of the most renowned MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Looks that made the night unforgettable.
Doja Cat in 80s Glamour
Doja Cat brings 80s glamour at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 in a voluminous blonde wig and embroidered, harlequin-patterned dress by Balmain.
Sabrina Carpenter in Prom Night Twist
Sabrina Carpenter gives a prom night twist in her long-sleeved, high-necked, and floor-length Valentino red gown. She paired it with a purple boa. Sabrina Carpenter wins the MTV VMAs Best Pop and Best Album awards for “Short n’ Sweet.”
Ariana Grande in Retro Glam
Ariana Grande stuns in a polka-dot Fendi dress, perfectly giving retro vibes. She wins the MTV VMAs Video Of the Year award for “brighter days ahead.”
Tate McRae in Sheer Trend
Tate McRae embraces the MTV VMAs Red Carpet in a white silk chiffon outfit with visible underwear.
FKA Twigs’ in Braided Headphones
FKA Twigs brings uniqueness to the MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet in an avant-garde creation by Louis Souvestre, who not only plays with the singer’s spikes but also gives her braids a twist of headphones.
Rose in Shimmery Era
Blackpink Rose receives an award for Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2025 for her song APT in a butter-yellow Oscar de la Renta gown.
Tyla in Chanel Archive
Tyla puts a creative spin on the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2025 red carpet in archival fashion by transforming a sleeveless top from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 1993 collection.