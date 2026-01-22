Nana Patekar Gets ANGRY at Ahan Panday and Triptii Dimri at O Romeo Event: His Age, Family Details & Other Controversies Revealed
Nana Patekar is trending after he reportedly got furious and stormed out of the O Romeo trailer event following a long day. His reaction became viral, with many linking his anger to the late arrival of the lead faces, including Triptii Dimri and Ahan Pandey. The veteran actor has always been known for his blunt personality and no-filter reactions in public. From hit movies to old controversies, here’s everything you need to know about Nana Patekar.
Nana Patekar Age
Nana Patekar was born on 1 January 1951. He is 75 years old in 2026. He is one of the most respected actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema.
Nana Patekar O Romeo Latest News
Nana reportedly got upset after waiting for around 90 minutes at the event. A viral video shows him pointing at his watch and storming out before the trailer launch began properly.
Nana Patekar Family
Nana Patekar is married to Neelakanti Patekar since 1978. They had a son Durvasa, who sadly passes away at a young age. He has another son named Malhar Patekar.
Nana Patekar Controversies
Nana has often been in the news for his strict behavior and blunt statements. The main controversy surrounding him was Tanushree Dutta's 2018 #MeToo allegations, where she accused him of sexual harassment and misbehavior on the set of the 2008 film Horn OK Please, sparking India's #MeToo movement.
Nana Patekar Movies
His most popular films include Krantiveer, Parinda and Tiranga. He is also known for strong roles in Agni Sakshi and other award-winning films.
