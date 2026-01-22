Nana Patekar Gets ANGRY at Ahan Panday and Triptii Dimri at O Romeo Event: His Age, Family Details & Other Controversies Revealed

Nana Patekar is trending after he reportedly got furious and stormed out of the O Romeo trailer event following a long day. His reaction became viral, with many linking his anger to the late arrival of the lead faces, including Triptii Dimri and Ahan Pandey. The veteran actor has always been known for his blunt personality and no-filter reactions in public. From hit movies to old controversies, here’s everything you need to know about Nana Patekar.