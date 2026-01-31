New OTT Releases to Watch This Weekend: 6 New Movies & Shows Streaming on JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video & More
Looking for the perfect weekend binge? From high voltage thrillers and romantic dramas to glossy reality shows, OTT platforms are dropping exciting new content. This weekend, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar bring a power packed lineup of movies and series you shouldn’t miss. Here’s a curated list of 6 new OTT releases that deserve a spot on your watchlist.
Dhurandhar – Netflix
This gripping spy thriller follows a covert intelligence agent on a dangerous mission that blurs the line between patriotism and personal sacrifice. Packed with action, suspense and unexpected twists. Dhurandhar is a must watch for thriller lovers.
Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 1) – Netflix
The globally loved period romance returns with fresh drama, lavish balls and a new love story at its center. Bridgerton Season 4 dives deeper into passion, secrets and societal pressure making it a perfect binge for romance fans.
Daldal – Amazon Prime Video
A dark and intense crime thriller. Daldal revolves around a sharp police officer hunting a ruthless serial killer. With psychological depth and gritty storytelling. The series keeps you hooked till the final episode.
Gustaakh Ishq – JioHotstar
Set against a nostalgic backdrop, this romantic drama explores love, ambition and family expectations. Gustaakh Ishq blends emotions with soulful storytelling, ideal for viewers who enjoy heartfelt narratives.
The 50 – JioHotstar
A high energy reality show where 50 celebrities compete in strategic games, alliances and challenges. With drama, mind games and intense competition. The 50 adds a fun twist to the weekend binge list.
Sarvam Maya – JioHotstar
This horror comedy offers a refreshing mix of humor and supernatural elements. When an unexpected spirit enters the life of a skeptic, chaos and emotional revelations follow making Sarvam Maya an entertaining weekend watch.