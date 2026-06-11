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  • Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Object in Under 10 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Object in Under 10 Seconds!

Think you have sharp eyes? This fun optical illusion challenge will put your observation skills to the test. Hidden somewhere in the picture is an object that is difficult to spot at first glance. Only a few people can find it in under 10 seconds. Take a close look, focus carefully, and see if you can beat the challenge! 

Published By: Published: June 11, 2026 10:59:54 IST
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Optical Illusion Challenge: 1st Image
1/5
Optical Illusion Challenge

Optical Illusion Challenge: 1st Image

Can you find the sneaky cat hiding among the books? This clever optical illusion tests your observation skills and attention to detail. Try to spot it in under 8 seconds!

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Optical Illusion Challenge: 2nd Image
2/5

Optical Illusion Challenge: 2nd Image

Somewhere in this vibrant flower garden, a butterfly is hiding in plain sight. Only people with eagle eyes can spot it quickly. Can you beat the challenge?

Optical Illusion Challenge: 3rd Image
3/5

Optical Illusion Challenge: 3rd Image

This beach is full of umbrellas, seashells, and people—but there's also a hidden starfish waiting to be found. Take a close look and see if you can find it before time runs out!

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Optical Illusion Challenge: 4th Image
4/5

Optical Illusion Challenge: 4th Image

The owl has mastered the art of camouflage! Hidden among the tree bark and branches, it's almost impossible to see at first glance. Can you spot it in 10 seconds?

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Optical Illusion Challenge: 5th Image
5/5

Optical Illusion Challenge: 5th Image

This tricky optical illusion will leave you scratching your head! A snake is cleverly disguised among the fruits on the kitchen counter. Do you have the sharp eyes needed to find it?

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Think you have sharp eyes? This fun optical illusion challenge will put your observation skills to the test. Hidden somewhere in the picture is an object that is difficult to spot at first glance. Only a few people can find it in under 10 seconds. Take a close look, focus carefully, and see if you can beat the challenge!

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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