OTT line-up for Feb 23 – March 1: New movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5
The final week of February brings a fresh wave of entertainment on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From new movies to binge worthy series the OTT line up for Feb 23 to March 1 offers something for every mood and every viewer.
The Bluff
OTT Release Date: 25 February 2026
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, a former pirate queen named Ercell must take up arms again to protect her family from a vengeful past. This gritty action thriller follows her transformation back into a warrior when a ruthless captain threatens everything she loves.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
OTT Release Date: 26 February 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
Benedict Bridgerton’s search for the mysterious "Lady in Silver" intensifies as he navigates high society masquerades and unexpected sparks. The Cinderella esque conclusion explores whether he can find his mystery woman and bridge the gap between their different worlds.
Ikkis
OTT Release Date: 26 February 2026
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, this war drama chronicles the youngest-ever recipient of India’s Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it captures the intense Battle of Basantar and the heroic sacrifice of a 21-year-old soldier.
Accused
OTT Release Date: 27 February 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
Konkona Sen Sharma stars as Dr. Geetika, a celebrated gynaecologist whose life is shattered by a scandalous allegation of sexual misconduct. The film explores the nuances of doubt and the strain on her marriage as she fights to clear her name.
Secret Stories: Roslin
OTT Release Date: 27 February 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A psychological thriller from showrunner Jeethu Joseph. Sanjana Dipu stars as Roslin, a teenager haunted by nightmares of a green eyed killer. When a real guest with green eyes arrives at her home, her nightmares turn into a terrifying reality.
Black Phone 2
OTT Release Date: 27 February 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ethan Hawke returns as the Grabber in this chilling sequel. Four years after the original events, the supernatural phone rings again, targeting Finn’s sister, Gwen, in a winter camp setting where death is only a call away.
