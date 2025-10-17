LIVE TV
  'Our Fault' Actress Nicole Wallace's Bold Semi-Nude Photoshoots Leave Whole Internet Shocked

The highly anticipated movie, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), has finally been released on the OTT platform, Prime Video, on October 16, 2025. Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara are once again ready to complete their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Our Fault actress Nicole Wallace is already making headlines with her hot and bold semi-nude photoshoots. 

By: Last Updated: October 17, 2025 | 2:02 AM IST
Nicole Wallace Semi-Nude Photoshoots
1/9

Nicole Wallace Semi-Nude Photoshoots

Let’s take a look at Nicole Wallace's latest hot and bold semi-nude photoshoots that shocked the internet.

Nicole Wallace in Geometric Bikini
2/9

Nicole Wallace in Geometric Bikini

Nicole Wallace looks screaming hot in a brown two-piece bikini set featuring a geometric pattern. She paired it with a bandeau-style top with a front bow detailing.

Nicole Wallace in Zebra Print Bikini
3/9

Nicole Wallace in Zebra Print Bikini

Nicole Wallace stuns in a zebra-print swimsuit featuring thin shoulder straps and side-tie detailing. She accessorized it with a statement metallic necklace.

Nicole Wallace in Deep Red Bikini
4/9

Nicole Wallace in Deep Red Bikini

Nicole Wallace looks glamorous in a deep red bikini set with a plunging neckline. She completes her look with minimal golden jewellery and a bandana.

Nicole Wallace in Semi-Nude Dress
5/9

Nicole Wallace in Semi-Nude Dress

Nicole Wallace looks sexy in a see-through black dress with thin shoulder straps. She goes bold by ditching the innerwear, and for the bottom, she wears black mini shorts.

Nicole Wallace in Shimmery Bikini Bottom
6/9

Nicole Wallace in Shimmery Bikini Bottom

Nicole Wallace shows her butt in a shimmery bikini bottom with a side tie detailing. She paired it with a black comfy t-shirt.

Nicole Wallace in Shimmery Grey Bikini
7/9

Nicole Wallace in Shimmery Grey Bikini

Nicole Wallace looks gorgeous in a shimmery grey bikini with side-tie detailing at the bottom. She paired it with a deep plunging neckline bikini top.

Nicole Wallace in Green Bikini
8/9

Nicole Wallace in Green Bikini

Nicole Wallace looks absolute stunning in a green bikini with wavy designs. She accessorized it with big chunky gold earrings.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The images and information used in this photo gallery are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All photos belong to their respective owners or sources. The article does not intend to objectify or offend anyone.

