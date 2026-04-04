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Home > Education News > UP Board Inter 2026 Practical Marks Upload Window Reopens, Check Key Dates and Details

UP Board Inter 2026 Practical Marks Upload Window Reopens, Check Key Dates and Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has decided to reopen the portal for uploading practical examination marks for Intermediate students.

UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams 2026
UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 4, 2026 14:50:17 IST

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UP Board Inter 2026 Practical Marks Upload Window Reopens, Check Key Dates and Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has decided to resume uploading of practical examination marks of Intermediate students.

The decision comes after thousands of students were affected due to technical glitches and delays, which caused schools not to upload internal assessment scores within the deadline. Schools will have one last chance to upload the pending marks on April 6 and April 7, 2026.

Why is UP Board reopening the practical marks portal in 2026

The UP board decided to reopen the portal after several schools failed to upload their practical marks within the deadline. Technical glitches on the official website and institutional delays caused incomplete data submission.

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Earlier, the deadline was extended to February 13, but marks of 652 examination centres were not uploaded, which resulted in a large number of students’ results being affected.

How many students are affected by pending practical marks

Board officials said approximately 34,637 students are affected due to pending practical marks. The final number will be confirmed after verification when the complete data is uploaded.

The latest step taken by the UP board last week is to ensure these students are not adversely affected during the result preparation.

When will the UP Board practical marks upload portal reopen

The portal will be reopened for a short duration on April 6 and April 7, 2026. Schools are advised to ensure the uploading of all internal assessment marks within the specified duration. The official website for uploading marks is upmsp.edu.in.

When were UP Board Inter practical exams 2026 conducted

The board’s Intermediate practical examinations were conducted in two phases earlier this year: Phase 1: 24th Jan 2026 to 1st Feb 2026, Phase 2: 2nd Feb 2026 to 9th Feb 2026.

After the exams, schools were left to upload marks online, and disruptions were experienced in several centres.

Who is responsible for uploading UP Board practical marks

The board has already given that test lies on all in the process. This includes external examiners, principals of schools and district school inspectors.

Officials have been given clear instructions to ensure marks are uploaded before the new deadline; otherwise, there may be a possibility of accountability.

What instructions has UP Board issued to schools and students

Schools have been advised to consider this as their last chance and not to delay in uploading marks. Any lapses could delay the announcement of results.

Students have been urged to keep close tabs on their schools to confirm whether the marks have been uploaded correctly. Perhaps, the board’s decision for complete data submission will prove to be a boon in final scorecards and will help make sure there is no discrepancy.

Also Read: GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda Recruitment 2026: Check Last Date to Apply, Eligibility and Key Details

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Tags: UP BoardUP Board Inter Practical exams 2026UP Board practical markUP Board practical marksUPMSP practical marks

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UP Board Inter 2026 Practical Marks Upload Window Reopens, Check Key Dates and Details
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