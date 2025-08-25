Have You Ever Stayed at OYO, But Do You Know What OYO Stands For?

Ritesh Agarwal founded OYO in 2012-13. OYO resulted in a transformation of the budget travel space, using technology to organize affordable hotel stays. OYO scaled from India to 80 countries and over 43,000 properties and was a complete disruption of hospitality with online booking, dynamic pricing, and global standardization of affordable accommodation using technology. OYO has provided challenges, and now more than ever, in the redefinition of the budget accommodation landscape while creating a budget accommodation industry, even in the era of Airbnb.