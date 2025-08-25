Have You Ever Stayed at OYO, But Do You Know What OYO Stands For?
Ritesh Agarwal founded OYO in 2012-13. OYO resulted in a transformation of the budget travel space, using technology to organize affordable hotel stays. OYO scaled from India to 80 countries and over 43,000 properties and was a complete disruption of hospitality with online booking, dynamic pricing, and global standardization of affordable accommodation using technology. OYO has provided challenges, and now more than ever, in the redefinition of the budget accommodation landscape while creating a budget accommodation industry, even in the era of Airbnb.
OYO Full Form: On Your Own
"OYO" means On Your Own, which represents somewhat independent and affordable travel type of hospitality accommodations anywhere in the world.
The Vision Behind the Name
The name represents a vision of providing travellers freedom, affordability, and comfort in budget accommodation.
How OYO Transformed Budget Travel
OYO disrupted the status quo of the budget accommodation market by leveraging technology to drive hotel standardization, transparency, and scalability, completely changing the way we find budget accommodations.
OYO’s Journey from India to the World
OYO has rapidly expanded from India to more than 80 countries, creating a global hospitality brand with millions of rooms.
Ritesh Agarwal and the Birth of OYO
Founded in 2013 by Ritesh Agarwal, to standardise and modernise budget hotels in India