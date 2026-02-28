LIVE TV
  • Ranabaali OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s First Film After Wedding

Ranabaali OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s First Film After Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: After creating a buzz with their much-talked-about wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back in the spotlight with Ranabaali, their first film together after marriage. The film has already generated strong excitement among fans eager to see the popular on-screen pair reunite. Here’s everything about Ranabaali OTT release date, cast, story, release platform, and more. 

Published: February 28, 2026 15:15:39 IST
Ranabaali OTT Release Date
Ranabaali OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story

Ranabaali OTT Release Date

Ranabaali is all set to make its debut in theaters on September 11, 2026. Though makers have not released Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie's OTT release date yet.

Ranabaali OTT Release Platform
Ranabaali OTT Release Platform

Ranabaali will premiere on the major OTT platform Netflix in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Ranabaali Cast
Ranabaali Cast

Ranabaali cast members include Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce warrior and Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma, along with Arnold Vosloo, Benedict Garrett, and others.

Ranabaali Story
Ranabaali Story

Set in 19th century India, Ranabaali draws inspiration from historical events that unfolded between 1950 and 1900, a time marked by intense colonial repression. The film portrays large-scale atrocities in British-ruled India, with reports referring to the death of nearly 100 million people and the looting of wealth estimated at $45 trillion.

