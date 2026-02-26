Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY Married: “VIROSH” Engagement, Wedding Rituals, Love Story and Udaipur Pre-wedding Celebration Pics | Trending Tollywood News
After years of denial, secret vacations and viral “VIROSH” fan theories, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their fairytale official, and fans are losing their minds. From blockbuster chemistry in Geetha Govindam to a real-life love story, their journey has turned Tollywood’s most talked-about rumor into a dreamy wedding reality. Social media is exploding as the beloved duo tie the knot, proving that sometimes reel-life love stories truly become real.
VIROSH Engagement
The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Some reports mention early October 2025 with close family present.
VIROSH Marriage
Marriage Date- 26 February 2026
Venue: ITC Mementos / heritage resort, Udaipur
Ceremony blends Telugu & Kodava traditions.
VIROSH Love Story
Met while filming Geetha Govindam (2018). Reunited in Dear Comrade (2019), strengthening their bond. Dating rumours circulated for years, but they kept things private. Shared middle-class roots, travel, fitness, food love & pets.
VIROSH Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Grand Sangeet ceremony where they walked hand-in-hand. “Virosh Premier League” friendly cricket match. Vijay’s mother gifted heirloom bangles to Rashmika.
Disclaimer
This article is based on media reports, industry sources, and publicly circulating information. Neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has released an official detailed statement confirming every reported event or ceremony detail. Wedding dates, engagement timelines, and celebration highlights may vary across sources. Readers are advised to treat the information as report-based updates rather than officially verified announcements.