LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY Married: “VIROSH” Engagement, Wedding Rituals, Love Story and Udaipur Pre-wedding Celebration Pics | Trending Tollywood News

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY Married: “VIROSH” Engagement, Wedding Rituals, Love Story and Udaipur Pre-wedding Celebration Pics | Trending Tollywood News

After years of denial, secret vacations and viral “VIROSH” fan theories, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their fairytale official, and fans are losing their minds. From blockbuster chemistry in Geetha Govindam to a real-life love story, their journey has turned Tollywood’s most talked-about rumor into a dreamy wedding reality. Social media is exploding as the beloved duo tie the knot, proving that sometimes reel-life love stories truly become real.

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 13:18:47 IST
Follow us on
Google News
VIROSH Engagement
1/5
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY Married: "VIROSH" Engagement, Wedding Rituals, Love Story and Udaipur Pre-wedding Celebration Pics | Trending Tollywood News

VIROSH Engagement

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Some reports mention early October 2025 with close family present.

You Might Be Interested In
VIROSH Marriage
2/5

VIROSH Marriage

Marriage Date- 26 February 2026
Venue: ITC Mementos / heritage resort, Udaipur
Ceremony blends Telugu & Kodava traditions.

VIROSH Love Story
3/5

VIROSH Love Story

Met while filming Geetha Govindam (2018). Reunited in Dear Comrade (2019), strengthening their bond. Dating rumours circulated for years, but they kept things private. Shared middle-class roots, travel, fitness, food love & pets.

You Might Be Interested In
VIROSH Pre-Wedding Celebrations
4/5

VIROSH Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Grand Sangeet ceremony where they walked hand-in-hand. “Virosh Premier League” friendly cricket match. Vijay’s mother gifted heirloom bangles to Rashmika.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This article is based on media reports, industry sources, and publicly circulating information. Neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has released an official detailed statement confirming every reported event or ceremony detail. Wedding dates, engagement timelines, and celebration highlights may vary across sources. Readers are advised to treat the information as report-based updates rather than officially verified announcements.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS