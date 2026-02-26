Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY Married: “VIROSH” Engagement, Wedding Rituals, Love Story and Udaipur Pre-wedding Celebration Pics | Trending Tollywood News

After years of denial, secret vacations and viral “VIROSH” fan theories, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their fairytale official, and fans are losing their minds. From blockbuster chemistry in Geetha Govindam to a real-life love story, their journey has turned Tollywood’s most talked-about rumor into a dreamy wedding reality. Social media is exploding as the beloved duo tie the knot, proving that sometimes reel-life love stories truly become real.