  • Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FIRST APPEARANCE After Wedding: Spotted at Udaipur Airport, Setting Tollywood Couple Goals | In Pics

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FIRST APPEARANCE After Wedding: Spotted at Udaipur Airport, Setting Tollywood Couple Goals | In Pics

Newly married stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Udaipur airport, giving fans their first glimpse as husband and wife. Just hours after their intimate royal wedding celebrations, the couple quietly exited the city, setting social media on fire. Cameras captured the newlyweds looking calm, happy and effortlessly elegant as they departed together. Fans flooded the internet with reactions as the long-awaited “Virosh” moment finally became real. 

Published By: Published: February 27, 2026 15:23:14 IST
Rashmika & Vijay First Public Appearance After Wedding
1/6
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FIRST APPEARANCE After Wedding: Spotted at Udaipur Airport, Setting Tollywood Couple Goals | In Pics

Rashmika & Vijay First Public Appearance After Wedding

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Udaipur airport after completing their wedding celebrations. The sighting marked their first appearance as husband and wife.

Rashmika & Vijay Udaipur Airport Exit
2/6

Rashmika & Vijay Udaipur Airport Exit

The couple maintained a simple, graceful appearance rather than flashy styling. They kept interactions minimal, prioritizing privacy after the intimate ceremony. Body language reflected calmness and comfort in their newly married phase.

Rashmika & Vijay Wedding Wrap-Up
3/6

Rashmika & Vijay Wedding Wrap-Up

The wedding took place in Udaipur in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Traditional Telugu and Kodava rituals were performed to honor both cultures.

Rashmika & Vijay Viral Moments
4/6

Rashmika & Vijay Viral Moments

Fans flooded social media with excitement after the airport visuals surfaced. The couple, fondly called “Virosh,” continues to trend online. Admirers praised their chemistry and long-awaited union.

Rashmika & Vijay Wedding Celebrations: Conclusion
5/6

Rashmika & Vijay Wedding Celebrations: Conclusion

It provided the first real glimpse of the newly married couple together. The moment confirmed the wedding celebrations had concluded. Media attention surged as fans awaited their first public outing.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and viral visuals circulating online. Details regarding appearances and travel may be subject to change or clarification from official sources. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

