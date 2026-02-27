Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda FIRST APPEARANCE After Wedding: Spotted at Udaipur Airport, Setting Tollywood Couple Goals | In Pics

Newly married stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Udaipur airport, giving fans their first glimpse as husband and wife. Just hours after their intimate royal wedding celebrations, the couple quietly exited the city, setting social media on fire. Cameras captured the newlyweds looking calm, happy and effortlessly elegant as they departed together. Fans flooded the internet with reactions as the long-awaited “Virosh” moment finally became real.