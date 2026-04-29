594-Km Ganga Expressway Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi; India’s Longest Highway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj | Check Full Route and Key Details

Ganga Expressway Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi: Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, marking one of the biggest infrastructure developments in Uttar Pradesh. The mega expressway connects Meerut to Prayagraj, creating a high-speed corridor across key regions of the state. Designed as a six-lane access-controlled highway, the project is expected to reduce travel time and improve connectivity. The project is expected to boost economic growth, tourism and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

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