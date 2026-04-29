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  • 594-Km Ganga Expressway Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi; India’s Longest Highway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj | Check Full Route and Key Details

594-Km Ganga Expressway Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi; India’s Longest Highway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj | Check Full Route and Key Details

Ganga Expressway Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi: Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, marking one of the biggest infrastructure developments in Uttar Pradesh. The mega expressway connects Meerut to Prayagraj, creating a high-speed corridor across key regions of the state. Designed as a six-lane access-controlled highway, the project is expected to reduce travel time and improve connectivity. The project is expected to boost economic growth, tourism and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

Also Read: Ganga Expressway Inauguration Today (29 April 2026): PM Narendra Modi Launches Uttar Pradesh’s Longest Highway Corridor

Published By: Published: April 29, 2026 13:29:48 IST
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PM Modi Inaugurates 594-Km Ganga Expressway
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594-Km Ganga Expressway Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi; India's Longest Highway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj | Check Full Route and Key Details

PM Modi Inaugurates 594-Km Ganga Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway on April 29, 2026, marking a major infrastructure milestone connecting Meerut to Prayagraj across Uttar Pradesh.

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Ganga Expressway: one of India’s longest and costliest expressways
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Ganga Expressway: one of India’s longest and costliest expressways

The six-lane, access-controlled expressway, expandable to eight lanes, has been built at an estimated cost of over ₹36,000 crore, making it one of India’s longest and most ambitious highway projects.

Travel Time Between Meerut and Prayagraj Slashed
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Travel Time Between Meerut and Prayagraj Slashed

The expressway significantly reduces travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from around 10–12 hours to nearly 6 hours, improving long-distance connectivity and easing traffic congestion across the state.

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Expressway Connects 12 Key Districts in Uttar Pradesh
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Expressway Connects 12 Key Districts in Uttar Pradesh

Spanning 12 districts including Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, and Prayagraj, the corridor strengthens east–west connectivity and integrates western, central, and eastern Uttar Pradesh into a single high-speed network.

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Major Boost to Economy, Trade and Tourism
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Major Boost to Economy, Trade and Tourism

The Ganga Expressway is expected to boost industrial growth, logistics, agriculture, and tourism, with the government positioning it as a major economic corridor to attract investment and generate employment opportunities.

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