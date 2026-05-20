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  • Maharashtra Weather Today (May 20, 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad And Kolhapur Brace For Heat, Humidity And Rain Alerts

Maharashtra Weather Today (May 20, 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad And Kolhapur Brace For Heat, Humidity And Rain Alerts

The weather in Maharashtra is really mixed up on May 20 2026. Some cities in Maharashtra are having weather and cloudy skies and there is a chance of pre-monsoon showers in Maharashtra. Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra are experiencing nice breezes and overcast conditions. Cities like Nagpur and Nashik in Maharashtra are still feeling the heat of rising temperatures in Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department has said that there will be rainfall and thunderstorms in some parts of Maharashtra. This is because the weather patterns are changing over Maharashtra. Here is a photo gallery that shows what the weather is like, in the cities of Maharashtra.

Published By: Published: May 20, 2026 17:45:20 IST
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Mumbai Weather Today
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Maharashtra Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad And Kolhapur Brace For Heat, Humidity And Rain Alerts

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai Witnesses Cloudy Skies And Humid Conditions

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 27°C

Mumbai continued to experience humid weather with cloudy skies and chances of light pre-monsoon showers.

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Pune Weather Today
2/6

Pune Weather Today

Pleasant Breezes Bring Relief In Pune

Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 23°C

Pune witnessed warm afternoons with slightly cooler evenings and cloudy weather conditions.

Nagpur Weather Today
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Nagpur Weather Today

Nagpur Continues To Battle Extreme Summer Heat

Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 29°C

Nagpur remained among Maharashtra’s hottest cities as dry heat intensified across Vidarbha.

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Nashik Weather Today
4/6

Nashik Weather Today

Nashik Sees Sunny Skies With Warm Temperatures

Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 22°C

Nashik experienced bright sunshine and dry weather conditions throughout most of the day

Aurangabad Weather Today
5/6

Aurangabad Weather Today

Aurangabad Likely To Witness Cloud Cover Later

Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C

Aurangabad remained hot during the day with chances of evening cloud formation and light showers.

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Kolhapur Weather Today
6/6

Kolhapur Weather Today

Kolhapur Enjoys Slight Relief With Cloudy Weather

Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 23°C

Kolhapur witnessed pleasant weather conditions with intermittent cloud cover and cooler winds.

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