Maharashtra Weather Today (May 20, 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad And Kolhapur Brace For Heat, Humidity And Rain Alerts

The weather in Maharashtra is really mixed up on May 20 2026. Some cities in Maharashtra are having weather and cloudy skies and there is a chance of pre-monsoon showers in Maharashtra. Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra are experiencing nice breezes and overcast conditions. Cities like Nagpur and Nashik in Maharashtra are still feeling the heat of rising temperatures in Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department has said that there will be rainfall and thunderstorms in some parts of Maharashtra. This is because the weather patterns are changing over Maharashtra. Here is a photo gallery that shows what the weather is like, in the cities of Maharashtra.