  Safe Holi 2026: 6 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Happy and Healthy Celebration

Safe Holi 2026: 6 Essential Dos and Don’ts for a Happy and Healthy Celebration

Holi is the festival of colours joy and togetherness. While celebrating the spirit of this vibrant festival it is important to keep safety in mind so that the fun remains stress free for everyone. Follow these simple Holi safety tips to protect your skin hair health and surroundings.

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 16:57:18 IST
Use Organic and Skin Friendly Colours
Use Organic and Skin Friendly Colours

Use Organic and Skin Friendly Colours

Always choose herbal or natural colours to avoid allergies rashes and eye irritation. These colours are eco friendly and safe for children and pets.

Apply Oil or Moisturiser Before Playing Holi
Apply Oil or Moisturiser Before Playing Holi

Massage coconut oil or any body oil on your skin and hair. This creates a protective layer and helps colours wash off easily after the celebration.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Well
Stay Hydrated and Eat Well

Drink plenty of water and enjoy light meals to keep your energy high throughout the celebrations. Proper hydration also protects your skin from dryness.

Don't Force Colours on Anyone
Don't Force Colours on Anyone

Always respect personal boundaries. Play Holi with consent and make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe.

Avoid Harmful Chemicals and Permanent Colours
Avoid Harmful Chemicals and Permanent Colours

Stay away from synthetic colours grease or paint as they can damage your skin hair and eyes.

Don't Waste Water Excessively
Don't Waste Water Excessively

Play a dry and eco friendly Holi whenever possible to save water and protect the environment.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for general awareness and festive safety guidance. Please take necessary personal precautions based on individual health conditions and local guidelines.

