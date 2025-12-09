LIVE TV
  • Saiyaara to Dhurandhar: The Top 10 Blockbuster Movies Dominating 2025

This year is being considered a memorable year for Indian cinema. This year films of every genre, including action, romance, comedy, thriller, and more, were released and also gained great response from the audience as well. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
1/11

Chhaava: Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was released on February 14. It narrated the saga of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj bringing the history to the current generation.

2/11

Saiyaara: Saiyaara stormed the cinema theater with its unique story and irresistible songs. Ahaan Panday's debut performance created a huge craze among the Gen Z audience.

3/11

Dhurandhar: The film is inspired by the real life incidents, geopolitical conflicts, and covert operations of India's intelligence agency and the dynamics of gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi.

4/11

Kantara: Chapter 1:The film generated massive buzz for its brilliant storyline and powerful performance from Rishab Shetty.

5/11

War 2: Produced by Yash Raj Films, this second installment of the War franchise stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, successfully captured the audience's imagination with its high-octane action sequence.

6/11

Thamma: Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna—a horror comedy grossed nearly Rs 200 crore.

7/11

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: A visually pleasing yet formulaic romantic drama, the film is elevated by strong performances from Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, complemented by a soulful soundtrack.

8/11

Housefull 5: This comedy murder mystery successfully made the audience laugh. Not only that, the film was released with two different climaxes.

9/11

Sitaare Zameen Par: A sports comedy drama, the film takes a heartwarming turn when the protagonist is assigned to coach a group of neurodivergent children, leading to an inspiring journey.

10/11

Raid 2: The second film in Ajay Devgan's franchise, Raid 2 released in theaters on January 1, 2025. The story follows an IRS officer who takes actions against corruption.

11/11

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

