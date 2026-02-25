Sharwanand’s Fierce New Look in Bhogi First Poster: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And Plot That Promise a Brutal Mass Transformation
Sharwanand shocks fans with a fierce transformation in the first poster of Bhogi. A gritty period action drama directed by Sampath Nandi. Set in the late 1960s and mounted on a grand pan India scale. The film promises a raw and violent cinematic world that is far removed from the actor’s romantic image. The poster has already created massive buzz for its rugged tone and “blood fest” narrative.
Release Date
The makers have locked 28 August 2026 for a grand theatrical release across multiple Indian languages & positioning it as a major pan India action spectacle.
First Look That Broke the Internet
Sharwanand appears in a rugged and intense avatar never seen before mass transformation. Dark tone hints at a violent action drama & fans call it his boldest look yet.
Story & Setting
It is set in the 1960s era, rooted in the Bhogi festival theme of destruction and renewal. Makers promise a high octane blood soaked narrative & strong emotional core with vintage backdrop.
Cast & Crew
Directed by: Sampath Nandi
Female leads: Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi
Sharwanand’s 38th film & backed by a grand production scale
The Powerful Caption
“Some fires don’t DESTROY.. They REVEAL!” Symbolic link to Bhogi festival rituals & hints at a character with a hidden past. Teaser expected to drop soon.
Disclaimer
The information presented is based on officially released posters, announcements and media reports available at the time. Details regarding the storyline, cast, release date and other aspects of Bhogi may be subject to change as per the makers’ confirmation.