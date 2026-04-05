Fastest IPL Deliveries Ever in Pics: Ashok Sharma’s 154.2 kmph Thunderbolt Joins Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje in Elite List

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), where batting often steals the spotlight, raw pace remains one of the most intimidating forces in the game. The fastest ball in IPL history was bowled by Shaun Tait, clocking a staggering 157.7 km/h in 2011, a record that still stands today. Since the league began in 2008, only a handful of elite fast bowlers have crossed the 150 km/h mark consistently, making extreme pace a rare and valuable skill in T20 cricket.

Speed in the IPL is not just about numbers on the speed gun. Deliveries above 145 to 150 km/h significantly reduce a batter’s reaction time, forcing errors and creating wicket-taking opportunities, especially in high-pressure phases like the powerplay and death overs. Over the years, bowlers like Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje, and Umran Malik have come close to breaking records, showing how fast bowling standards continue to evolve.