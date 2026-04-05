Fastest IPL Deliveries Ever in Pics: Ashok Sharma’s 154.2 kmph Thunderbolt Joins Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje in Elite List
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), where batting often steals the spotlight, raw pace remains one of the most intimidating forces in the game. The fastest ball in IPL history was bowled by Shaun Tait, clocking a staggering 157.7 km/h in 2011, a record that still stands today. Since the league began in 2008, only a handful of elite fast bowlers have crossed the 150 km/h mark consistently, making extreme pace a rare and valuable skill in T20 cricket.
Speed in the IPL is not just about numbers on the speed gun. Deliveries above 145 to 150 km/h significantly reduce a batter’s reaction time, forcing errors and creating wicket-taking opportunities, especially in high-pressure phases like the powerplay and death overs. Over the years, bowlers like Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje, and Umran Malik have come close to breaking records, showing how fast bowling standards continue to evolve.
Shaun Tait
Shaun Tait is the player who delivered the quickest ball in the history of IPL, an incredible speed of 157.7 km/h, while he was with Rajasthan Royals in the 2011 season. This passionate bowling was against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), and the record remains the fastest ball ever delivered in the tournament. (Image Credits: X)
Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee made headlines in the 2024 IPL season with a blistering display of raw pace while representing Mumbai Indians. The young South African speedster clocked an impressive 157.40 km/h delivery, placing him among the fastest bowlers in the history of the tournament.
Coetzee’s ability to consistently bowl at high speeds added a new dimension to Mumbai’s pace attack, making him a constant threat to opposition batters. His fiery delivery not only showcased his natural pace but also highlighted the growing trend of express fast bowlers emerging in modern T20 cricket.
This remarkable feat firmly established Coetzee as one of the most exciting fast-bowling talents to watch, proving that the legacy of extreme pace in the IPL continues to evolve with each passing season. (Image Credits: X)
Lockie Ferguson
In the 2022 season, while representing Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Lockie Ferguson bowled one of the fastest balls in the history of the tournament. The New Zealand fast bowler recorded a rapid pace of 157.30 km/h during a delivery to Rajasthan Royals, which truly established his status as one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket.
The great pace of Ferguson was a key weapon for Gujarat in the whole season as he continuously challenged the batsmen with his steep bounce and high-speed delivery. That exceptional ball not only earned him a place among the top fast bowlers in the IPL's history but also put a spotlight on his prowess to perform in high-pressure situations on major stages.
Umran Malik
During the 2022 IPL season, Umran Malik introduced himself as one of the fastest pacers in world cricket through a spectacular show of speed for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The young Indian fast bowler delivered a blazing 157.00 km/h ball against Delhi Capitals, which was one of the fastest balls ever recorded in the tournament.
Besides his raw pace, Malik's aggressive style and attitude to bowl fast made him the main highlight of the Sunrisers team as he was consistently able to make the batsmen miserable with his extreme speed. This exceptional delivery not only earned him a spot among the fastest bowlers in IPL history, but also came as a signal that a new generation of Indian fast bowlers who could compete with the best in terms of pure pace had arrived. (Image Credits: X)
Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje used the 2020 IPL season to flaunt his express pace while being one of Delhi Capitals. The young fast bowler running a scorching 156.22 km/h delivery against Rajasthan Royals, making it one of the fastest balls ever recorded in the tournament.
Nortje's speed and his pace made him a lethal weapon for Delhi Capitals, especially when the team was in pressure situations. His bowled and hit pace combined with aggressive approach irked the batters who made mistakes and that led to crucial wickets.
This stunning delivery not only confirmed Nortje's position among the fastest bowlers in the history of IPL but also marked his presence as one of the scariest pacers in the current era of T20 cricket. (Image Credits: X)
Umran Malik
Umran Malik continued to make waves in the 2022 IPL season with his electrifying pace for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The young speedster delivered a scorching 156.00 km/h ball against Delhi Capitals, ranking among the fastest deliveries ever recorded in IPL history.
Malik’s raw pace and intimidating bowling style consistently put batters under pressure, particularly during high-stakes moments of the game. This remarkable feat not only underscored his status as one of India’s most exciting emerging fast bowlers but also highlighted the growing impact of extreme pace in the IPL.
With performances like this, Umran Malik has firmly established himself as a key figure in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace attack and one of the most promising talents in modern T20. (Image Credits: X)
Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav delivered another electrifying display of pace in the 2024 IPL season while representing Lucknow Super Giants. The young fast bowler clocked a blistering 155.80 km/h delivery against Punjab Kings, further cementing his reputation as one of the league’s fastest bowlers.
Yadav’s ability to consistently bowl at extreme speeds makes him a constant threat to batters, especially in high-pressure situations like the powerplay and death overs. His raw pace, combined with sharp bounce and aggression, has quickly made him a standout performer for Lucknow.
This remarkable delivery adds to Mayank Yadav’s growing list of high-speed feats in the IPL, highlighting the emergence of a new generation of Indian fast bowlers capable of competing at the highest level in T20 cricket.
(Image Credits:X)
Anrich Nortje
In the 2020 IPL season, Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje gave a vivid reminder of his blistering pace Ipl3 when he hit the speed gun at 155.10 kph against Rajasthan Royals. This was a banger in the that, and balling at this pace has been done by few players only in the whole tournament.
Delhi made the South African their go to guy to meke huge turns with his rapid pace but it was not just hitting high speeds that made him the key weapon. Often, he would outwit the batsmen and snatch the wickets important to the match. In fact, because of his assaulting style and sheer pace, he was among the most dreaded fast bowlers in that season's league.
Such a delivery is a testament to Anrich Nortje's speed bowling skills and him being among the fastest bowlers in the history of the IPL. On the other hand, it reflects his continuous contribution to the game and also the increased popularity of very fast bowlers in T20 cricket. (Image Credits: X)
Umran Malik
Umran Malik continued to make headlines in the 2022 IPL season with his electrifying pace for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He clocked a scorching 154.80 km/h delivery against Delhi Capitals, ranking among the fastest balls ever recorded in the tournament. Malik’s raw speed and aggressive bowling style consistently challenged batters, making him a standout performer in high-pressure moments. This delivery highlighted his ability to combine velocity with precision, creating crucial wicket-taking opportunities for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With performances like this, Umran Malik has firmly established himself as one of the most promising young fast bowlers in the IPL, continuing the legacy of extreme pace in T20 cricket.