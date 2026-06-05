IND vs AFG: From KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant to Sai Sudharsan; Check Shubman Gill’s Predicted India Playing XI For Mullanpur Test | In Pics

IND vs AFG Test: India and Afghanistan clash for a one-off test as a prelude to a three-match ODI series between the two Asian nations. The hosts India made a huge change in the leadership group ahead of the match, with KL Rahul replacing Rishabh Pant as the deputy to Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, a day before the test, Gautam Gambhir revealed that Sai Sudharsan will bat at number three. The Indian head coach talked about how Sudharsan needs to be given a long rope at number three. Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for tomorrow’s India vs Afghanistan test in Mullanpur.

While the batting order looks pretty settled, there is still a call to be made on an all-rounder spot. Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar will be competing for the third spin option slot, with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar leading the attack. Meanwhile, it is expected that Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will take the new ball and will be assisted by Nitish Kumar Reddy as the third pacer if need be. Pant, who will be playing his 50th test, will keep the wickets.