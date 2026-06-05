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  • IND vs AFG: From KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant to Sai Sudharsan; Check Shubman Gill’s Predicted India Playing XI For Mullanpur Test | In Pics

IND vs AFG: From KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant to Sai Sudharsan; Check Shubman Gill’s Predicted India Playing XI For Mullanpur Test | In Pics

IND vs AFG Test: India and Afghanistan clash for a one-off test as a prelude to a three-match ODI series between the two Asian nations. The hosts India made a huge change in the leadership group ahead of the match, with KL Rahul replacing Rishabh Pant as the deputy to Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, a day before the test, Gautam Gambhir revealed that Sai Sudharsan will bat at number three. The Indian head coach talked about how Sudharsan needs to be given a long rope at number three. Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for tomorrow’s India vs Afghanistan test in Mullanpur. 

While the batting order looks pretty settled, there is still a call to be made on an all-rounder spot. Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar will be competing for the third spin option slot, with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar leading the attack. Meanwhile, it is expected that Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will take the new ball and will be assisted by Nitish Kumar Reddy as the third pacer if need be. Pant, who will be playing his 50th test, will keep the wickets. 

Published By: Published: June 5, 2026 16:31:36 IST
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KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain
1/11
KL Rahul Image Credit: X and ANI

KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain

KL Rahul was named the vice-captain of the test team ahead of the India vs Afghanistan test in Mullanpur. The right-handed batter will be opening the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal At Number 2
2/11
Yashasvi Jaiswal Image Credit: ANI

Yashasvi Jaiswal At Number 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal would look to go big against Afghanistan after scoring only 91 runs in his last five innings in the longest format. His lack of runs in the previous series against South Africa meant that India was whitewashed at home.

Gautam Gambhir Backs Sai Sudharsan
3/11
Sai Sudharsan Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Gautam Gambhir Backs Sai Sudharsan

Gautam Gambhir backed Sai Sudharsan to bat at number three ahead of the India vs Afghanistan test. The Indian head coach talked about how Sudharsan needed a longer rope at three.

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Shubman Gill to Captain
4/11
Shubman Gill Image Credit: ANI and X

Shubman Gill to Captain

Shubman Gill, having missed the South Africa series, would want to rectify the team's record at home. Gill will captain the side and bat at number four.

Rishabh Pant to Keep Wickets
5/11
Rishabh Pant Image Credit: ANI and X

Rishabh Pant to Keep Wickets

Rishabh Pant will be playing his 50th test against Afghanistan. The wicketkeeper batter was replaced as the vice-captain of the team by KL Rahul, but continues to be a strong player in the batting lineup.

Washington Sundar
6/11
Washington Sundar Image Credit: ANI

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, despite modest returns at home with the ball is being looked at as a possible replacement of Ravichandran Ashwin. Sundar will bat at six while contributing with his right-arm off-spin.

Nitish Kumar Reddy
7/11
Nitish Kumar Reddy Image Credit: X and ANI

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy will be batting at number seven for the Indian cricket team. The all-rounder has impressed with his bowling returns in the recently concluded IPL 2026 and will be the third seamer for Shubman Gill's side.

Harsh Dubey
8/11
Harsh Dubey Image Credit X/@BCCI

Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar will be competing for the number 8 spot in the playing XI. However, it is expected that Dubey will pip Suthar thanks to slightly better first-class records.

Kuldeep Yadav
9/11
Kuldeep Yadav Image Credit: ANI

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin bowling attack that would feature Washington Sundar and one of Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar.

Mohammed Siraj
10/11
Mohammed Siraj Image Credit: ANI

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj will take the new ball and will lead the pace attack against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

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Prasidh Krishna
11/11
Prasidh Krishna Image Credit: ANI

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna will be the 11th player for the Indian team and will share the new ball with Siraj. The 30-year-old would be playing his first test after having played six games overseas.

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IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill’s India predicted playing XI for the Afghanistan Test features Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, and KL Rahul as deputy. Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj are expected to spearhead the attack.

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