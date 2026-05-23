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  • Shreyas Iyer Girlfriend: Sahiba Bali to Jannat Khan — Rumoured Dating History of Punjab Kings Captain | In Pics

Shreyas Iyer Girlfriend: Sahiba Bali to Jannat Khan — Rumoured Dating History of Punjab Kings Captain | In Pics

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 captain Shreyas Iyer consistently dominates the digital headlines not just for his explosive batting skills but also for his highly intriguing personal life. Widely considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Indian cricket, his rumoured dating history features beautiful and highly successful women from entirely diverse professional backgrounds.

Published By: Published: May 23, 2026 19:39:50 IST
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer, Trisha Kulkarni, Software Engineer, Dating History, PBKS Captain, Celebrity Rumours, IPL 2026, Player Dating
1/8

Shreyas Iyer And Trisha Kulkarni Rumoured Relationship

Trisha Kulkarni is a professional Software Engineer frequently linked with the stylish batter. They are often spotted attending various high-profile social events together, sparking massive dating speculation among passionate cricket fans globally. (Image Source: X)

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Sahiba Bali, Shreyas Iyer, Digital Creator, Actress, Viral Video, PBKS Skipper, Dating Rumours, Cricket Crossover
2/8

Sahiba Bali And Shreyas Iyer Viral Connection

Popular actress and digital creator Sahiba Bali shared several viral moments with the Punjab Kings captain. Their playful digital banter and frequent public appearances during major events keep the entertainment industry constantly buzzing. (Image Source: X)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Sarah Anjuli, Shreyas Iyer, Bollywood Dancer, Dating Rumours, PBKS Captain, Celebrity Gossip, Viral Dance, Cricket Link Ups
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Sarah Anjuli And Shreyas Iyer Dating Rumours

Popular Bollywood dancer and actress Sarah Anjuli sparked massive dating rumours after being spotted with the Punjab Kings captain. Their highly viral dance reels and social media interactions keep the entertainment world constantly buzzing.(Image Source: X)

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Wazhma Ayoubi, Shreyas Iyer, Afghan Influencer, Viral Fan, PBKS Captain, Social Media, Cricket Crush, Afghan Fan
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Wazhma Ayoubi Supporting Punjab Kings Captain (Image Source: X)

Wazhma Ayoubi Supporting Punjab Kings Captain

Afghan social media influencer Wazhma Ayoubi gained massive internet fame for her dedicated support of the star batter. Her public appreciation for his leadership skills often leads to intense digital dating speculation. (Image Source: X)

Jannat Khan And Shreyas Iyer Link

Sports journalist Jannat Khan is frequently mentioned in rumours involving the charismatic cricketer. While their interactions are mostly professional, fans often interpret their shared media moments as signs of a blossoming romance. (Image Source: X)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings, PBKS, IPL 2026, Shreyas Iyer, Playoff Race, Season Summary, Points Table, Match Results, PBKS vs LSG
6/8

Punjab Kings Dramatic IPL 2026 Campaign Overview

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer is one of the most eligible bachelors in Indian cricket as of 2026. His diverse dating history featuring professionals from various fields continues to captivate the imagination of millions. (Image Source: X)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings, PBKS, IPL 2026, Shreyas Iyer, Playoff Race, Season Summary, Points Table, Match Results, PBKS vs LSG
7/8

Punjab Kings Dramatic IPL 2026 Campaign

Punjab Kings are having a highly dramatic season starting with six dominant victories before suffering a sudden slump. They currently face a do or die playoff scenario needing an absolute win against Lucknow Super Giants in their last league game against LSG to survive. (Image Source: X)

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Shreyas Iyer Stellar Individual Performance In IPL 2026

Leading from the front captain Shreyas Iyer has amassed nearly four hundred runs with an incredible strike rate. His five consistent half-centuries have kept the Punjab Kings alive in IPL 2026. (Image Source: X)

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Shreyas Iyer has been publicly linked with several prominent personalities over the years. His rumoured relationships involve software engineer Trisha Kulkarni, popular digital creator Sahiba Bali, medical professional Dr Rachna Gadge, Afghan influencer Wazhma Ayoubi, and sports journalist Jannat Khan. Despite the massive constant media attention, he has always preferred keeping his actual personal relationship status completely private and strictly away from public scrutiny.

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