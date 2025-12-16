Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh In Border 2: Meet The Power-Packed Star Cast Of Epic War Drama
Border 2 is finally happening and the star cast is bigger than anyone expected. This film will release on 23 January 2026. Sunny Deol’s return has already given fans goosebumps. From Punjabi superstars to Bollywood hitmakers, this cast is truly EXPLOSIVE!
Border 2 Cast
Here's the star cast of the upcoming blockbuster film Border 2.
Sunny Deol in Border 2
He is expected to play a senior, authoritative role rooted in courage and sacrifice. His presence adds emotional depth and brings nostalgia from the original Border.
Sonam Bajwa in Border 2
Sonam brings grace and strength in a key female role connected to the soldiers' lives. She likely represents the families affected by war.
Varun Dhawan in Border 2
He plays a dynamic, intense character with a strong physical transformation. He represents the younger generation of soldiers in the storyline.
Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2
He is expected to portray a soldier with grounded realism and emotional depth. His calm screen presence balances intensity with heartfelt moments.
Ahaan Shetty in Border 2
Ahaan makes a significant mark with a youthful, brave soldier character. He represents raw courage, innocence and sacrifice of first-time fighters.
Mona Singh in Border 2
She is likely playing a mature, emotionally strong character tied to the army backdrop. She is known for delivering impactful performances with realism and depth.
Disclaimer
The information provided about the Border 2 star cast is based on public announcements, media reports, and industry buzz available at the time of writing. Casting details, character roles, and appearances may change as the film progresses. This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only and does not claim official confirmation from the makers.