ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
  • The Kerala Story 2 Release Date Controversy: Booking Tickets Still Available Online Despite Stay For 15 Days- Story, Cast, Budget and More

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date Controversy: Booking Tickets Still Available Online Despite Stay For 15 Days- Story, Cast, Budget and More

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date: Just hours before its scheduled theatrical debut, Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial The Kerala Story 2 encountered a major hurdle after the Kerala High Court imposed a 15-day stay on its release on Thursday. The movie, already embroiled in controversy over its portrayal of alleged forced conversions in the state, has since challenged the interim order, though its immediate future remains unclear. 

Published: February 27, 2026 13:49:10 IST
The Kerala Story 2 Release Date Controversy
The Kerala Story 2 Release Date Controversy

On Thursday, the court halted the The Kerala Story 2 screening, observing that there appeared to be a clear prima facie “non-application of mind” by the CBFC in meeting legal requirements while granting certification.

The Kerala Story 2 Tickets Booking
The Kerala Story 2 Tickets Booking

Although leading multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX and Cinepolis are not listing any screenings of The Kerala Story 2 on ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District, several shows of the film remain available as of Friday morning. On BookMyShow, bookings are still open for The Kerala Story 2 at multiple Maxus Cinemas locations across Mumbai.

The Kerala Story 2 Cast
The Kerala Story 2 Cast

The Kerala Story 2 cast members are Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Khoslla.

The Kerala Story 2 Story
The Kerala Story 2 Story

The Kerala Story 2 story focuses on three young Hindu women from different states who lives take a dark turn due to deceptive relationships and forced conversions.

The Kerala Story 2 Budget
The Kerala Story 2 Budget

According to reports, The Kerala Story 2's estimated budget is to be approximately Rs 30 core which means a moderate increase from the original 2023 film.

