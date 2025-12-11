‘This Can’t Be Forgiven’: A Look At Bollywood Celebrities Who Fumed Over The 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack
2025 Pahalgam Attack: The 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which left the nation stunned, triggered an immediate wave of anger and grief across social media. Among the loudest voices were several prominent Bollywood celebrities who used their platforms to condemn the brutality, demand accountability, and express solidarity with the victims.
Celebrities Who Spoke Out Strongly-
Akshay Kumar
The actor known for his patriotic stance, he called the attack “a cowardly act that cannot be forgiven” and urged swift retaliation.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana posted a fiery statement demanding stricter national security measures, saying the nation “must not stay silent anymore.”
Anupam Kher
Actor Anupam Kher expressed heartbreak while also highlighting the suffering of Kashmiris, calling the attack “a brutal reminder of the challenges the region continues to face.”
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh shared heartfelt condolences, stressing that terrorism “has no place in humanity.”
Richa Chadha
Actor Richa Chadha condemned the violence and urged for peace-building alongside justice, noting the repeated cycle of loss in the valley.
Kamal Haasan
Legend Kamal Haasan reacted to Pahalgam terror attack saying, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured. India stands united, in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national security."
